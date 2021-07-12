The Early Morning Shooting of Northwest Airways Radio Dispatcher Roy McCord

The Holly Falls Apartments at 562 Holly Avenue in St. Paul, MN Google Maps

After a long day at work, Roy McCord returned to his St. Paul home in the late night of January 12, 1934, and was asked by his wife to investigate strange characters spending time in the neighborhood. He went outside to see if he could find out what was going on. That decision nearly cost him his life.

While McCord investigated outside, in the nearby second-floor apartment of William Weaver at 562 Holly Avenue, members of the notorious Barker-Karpis Gang planned Commercial Bank President Edward Bremer’s kidnapping. During their discussions Alvin Karpis and Fred Barker noticed a man snooping around the area and suspected that the police were close to discovering their hideout.

“Doc” Barker went outside and saw a man standing on the corner. After returning to relay his findings to the other gang members, they decided it was time to leave and reconvene at Fred Barker’s apartment nearby. In groups of two, they snuck into their cars and successfully escaped without detection.

At Barker’s apartment, the gang couldn’t get past their close-call run-in with the police. Bremer’s kidnapping was a risky proposition on its own, but if local law enforcement already knew what was going on, the gangs’ success would be nearly impossible. Karpis and Fred Barker armed themselves with an automatic weapon and drove back to the neighborhood tradihey’d recently escaped.

McCord, driving around the area in his coupe with a couple of neighbors in the early morning of Jaanuary 13, noticed the car Barker and Karpis were riding in. The neighborhood was very close-knit, and the vehicle was unfamiliar. McCord decided to follow it and see what they were doing.

His wife, obviously concerned about the strange activity, had asked him to look around for the “peeping toms” in the neighborhood when he arrived home. He did so before changing out of his work clothes. Unfortunately, his dispatcher uniform, with a peaked hat and dark jacket with brass buttons, made him look like a police officer.

When McCord’s “posse” pulled up next to the Barker and Karpis’s coupe armed only with a six-shooter and a set of brass knuckles he discovered he was dealing with more than "peeping toms." The gangsters jumped out of their coupe and began to riddle McCord’s car with .45-caliber bullets. Both men emptied their clips. Nearly fifty rounds hit the vehicle and struck McCord up to six times.

The injured man walked himself to the hospital. Three bullets that had almost passed through him fell onto the operating table, and surgeons had to remove three others. The other men riding in the car with McCord were shaken by the harrowing experience but virtually unharmed.

McCord, after an extended time in and out of the hospital, lived to tell his tale. Due to the events that took place after that fateful decision, he became a crucial player in ending the gangster era in Saint Paul. On January 17, 1934, the same day that the Barker-Karpis gang kidnapped Ed Bremer, the Saint Paul Daily News announced its crusade against crime in the city with the article “Who Shot Roy McCord?”

The story of what happened sowed the seeds of outrage throughout the city. Citizens now called for the end of the gangster menace, by any means necessary. The St. Paul Daily News and its editor Howard Kahn took the fight against the corrupt city officials. They questioned the validity of city laws that protected criminals and whether the current regime was there in the city’s citizens’ best interest or to line their own pockets.

Up to that point, law enforcement had always looked the other way. Gangsters were shooting and killing other gangsters, and bribes kept officials from enacting changes. Citizens enjoyed mingling with the criminal elite and appreciated the influx of money — albeit dirty money — to local businesses. Things started to change when innocent people protecting their neighborhoods were the ones getting hurt.

It took a few years to end officially, but the era of the gangster was coming to a close.

Sources

