Texas Health Alert: You Can Still Spread Covid, Even If You're Vaccinated

When the vaccines first came out, many Americans treated them like the holy grail. "The pandemic is finally over," is what my friend from Houston said to me over a Zoom call. "We can finally go outside and resume a normal life."

Unfortunately, the vaccines may not be as effective as initially thought. After all, a major scientific study by the University of Oxford has found that people with two Covid-19 vaccines are equally as likely to spread the Delta variant as those who are unvaccinated. Quoting ITV News:

"A major study has found that while our Covid-19 vaccines continue to be brilliant at keeping people out of the hospital and dying from the disease, we won't be able to rely on them to bring the pandemic under control. The analysis looked into the effectiveness of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against the Delta variant compared to the previous Alpha (UK) one. We already knew neither vaccine was perfect at preventing someone getting infected with Covid. But the study conclusively shows that even if you're double-jabbed and you're unlucky enough to catch Covid, you might be just as infectious as you would have been if you'd never been vaccinated at all."

It's important to note that vaccines do reduce the risk of developing severe symptoms. However, the study showed that they aren't effective at reducing transmission. Therefore, many will be questioning if vaccine passports are still worth implementing in major cities such as New York and San Fransisco. After all, fully vaccinated people can spread Covid-19 as easily as those who haven't received a single dose. Heck, even the World Health Organization said they're a bad idea.

The news surrounding transmission rates amongst vaccinated people comes as another scientific study found that young children are significantly more likely to spread Covid-19 than teenagers and adults. The reason? Experts believe that babies and toddlers spread the disease more easily due to frequent close contact with parents and caregivers.

What do you think about vaccine mandates? Are they a good idea? Feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

