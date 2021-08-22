Texas Republicans Criticize Dr. Fauci And Demand His Resignation

Last year, Dr. Anthony Fauci was treated like a God. According to VOX, "he established a near-ubiquitous media presence in no time at all, becoming the subject of glowing magazine profiles, late-night talk show appearances, online thirst, and kitschy fan-made merchandise."

But over the past few months, a growing body of evidence has emerged showing "Gain Of Function Research" to be a potential cause of the Covid-19 pandemic. And before you call me a conspiracy theorist for giving credence to that hypothesis, just remember that Senior Biden officials find the lab leak theory equally as credible as the natural origins explanation. And since Dr. Anthony Fauci approved several grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology from the Federal government, many people and politicians from around the country are calling for his immediate resignation.

It's worth noting that senators are asking President Biden to remove Fauci if he refuses to quit amid a debate about COVID's origins since Fauci initially rejected the lab-leak theory as a right-wing conspiracy theory. "Dr. Fauci has lost the confidence of the American people with his repeated evasions, misdirection, and politicized statements," Senator Cotton said. "If he won't resign, Joe Biden should fire him."

According to Fox News, "the possibility the COVID-19 virus leaked from a Chinese lab was raised to Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as early as January 2020, and that he and some other reputable scientists took the possibility seriously." So, his public statements were very inconsistent with his private ones.

The FIRED (Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal) Act was recently introduced to Congress and sponsored by Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson. It demands that Fauci's salary is reduced from $400k to $0, and also calls for an investigation into his knowledge of a potential lab leak during early 2020. The reason? Fauci's leaked emails showed that he was concerned about Covid-19 being a lab-leak during the early days of the pandemic, despite him saying otherwise. Therefore, many have speculated that he was trying to cover his ass by directing public attention away from the idea of Covid-19 coming from the Wuhan lab. Quoting Senator Josh Hawley:

"Anthony Fauci's recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking," Hawley, R-Mo., tweeted Friday, adding: "The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 - and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting. The public deserves to know if persons within the US govt tried to stop a full investigation into #COVID origins, as recently reported," the Missouri Republican continued. "And Congress must also find out to what extent Fauci's NIAID was involved in financing research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

Do you think Fauci should resign? Or is he an example of incredible leadership during the pandemic? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

