Texas Health Alert: Vaccines Might Be Ineffective Against A New Covid Variant

Emerging studies show that the new Lambda variant is vaccine resistant. Therefore, many experts are worried about the potential impact of Lambda on the Texas healthcare system.

According to The Texas Tribune, "More Texas hospitals are reporting a shortage of ICU beds than at any other time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state 18 months ago — just one sign among many that the health crisis is on track to reach its most dangerous phase yet." And unfortunately, the situation is poised to get even worse during the next few months.

Research shows that vaccines might be ineffective against a new Covid-19 variant that was recently found in Texas. According to The Hill, "The lambda variant, a COVID-19 mutation first identified in Peru that is quickly popping up worldwide, has been highlighted by governing bodies like the World Health Organizations (WHO) as a variant of interest. But a new study suggests that it may be resistant to some vaccines."

Researchers say the Lambda variant has three concerning changes in its spike proteins that make it a lot more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19. Two other mutations in its spike proteins increase its resistance to vaccine-induced antibodies by roughly 150 percent.

Many health experts around the world are extremely concerned about it's ability to evade antibodies produced by vaccination. The Lambda variant has been designated as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization (WHO), indicating that it is thought to be either more infectious or more resistant to vaccinations than the original strain. If further evidence arises indicating it does one of those things, Lambda will be categorized as a "variant of concern."

According to the CDC, "Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the United States (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen [Johnson & Johnson]) indicate that these vaccines have high efficacy against symptomatic disease, including moderate to severe illness."

So if Lambda becomes more prevalent in Texas, more people will experience symptomatic disease and may need to be hospitalized. And with the Texas healthcare system already on the verge of collapse, experts are worried that hospitals will soon be forced to ration treatment based on the odds of survival.

To give you an example of what rationed healthcare might look like in real life, Quebec and Ontario planned for it last year when case numbers surged. Quoting CBC: "Doctors are advised to prioritize patients most likely to survive an intensive care hospitalization. Each patient is assessed based on the medical issues that would likely prevent them from being successfully weaned off a ventilator."

Are you concerned about the Lambda variant of Covid in Texas? Or are you going to ignore the pandemic and live a normal life? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

