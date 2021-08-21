Texas Pastor Refuses Vaccine, Almost Dies of Covid-19

Photo via Unsplash

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate.

Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).

A Corsicana pastor claims that his battle with COVID-19 has altered his opinion about obtaining the vaccination. For more than 20 days, the North Texas pastor has been battling the illness. He confesses he was not vaccinated, but following his near-death experience, he now intends to get a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Quoting an interview with Fox News:

"God puts us through these moments to teach us the lessons," he said. "I didn't mean to be cavalier. I didn't mean to be overconfident. But there's a lot of people just like me that haven't gotten the vaccine."

Pastor Reeves began experiencing bodily pains and other symptoms, and a few days later, he tested positive for COVID-19. After being admitted to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, doctors noted that his blood oxygen levels were extremely low. Plus, he couldn't breathe and needed to be given supplemental oxygen. "The doctor came in and said, 'You're going to the ICU.' And said that I needed to have a reality check that I could die." He continued to say, "I've been taught a lesson, and I'm big enough and humble enough to say I was wrong. And if my survival and my story can be a blessing to others, I pray it is."

Thankfully, Pastor Reeves survived Covid-19 after being hospitalized with the virus. But unfortunately, many people around the state aren't so lucky. After all, rates of infection are rising throughout the entire state, and hospitals are quickly becoming overwhelmed with sick patients.

Data published by CNBC shows that "Covid cases in the Lone Star State have exploded in the last few weeks. Texas is averaging about 15,419 new cases per day as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, up 34% from a week ago and more than double the seven-day average of 6,762 just two weeks ago." In related news, President Joe Biden's top health officials are recommending booster shots for all adults. So if you've already received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, you may need to get a third dose.

Are you eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Or are you hesitant to get vaccinated? Let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any significant health decisions.

