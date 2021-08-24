A Deadly Disease Called Anthrax Is Spreading Amongst Cows In North Texas

After a cow from Hardeman County was confirmed to have anthrax, a highly deadly disease, local health officials have voiced concern about the potential for future spread.

A local cow is confirmed to have animal Anthrax, a disease that's fatal in a large percentage of cases. The property has been quarantined and is located in the northern part of the county, northwest of Quanah, TX.

What You Need To Know About Anthrax.

Anthrax is a disease that typically spreads through the soil. Because cows eat lower to the ground than many other animals, they are more vulnerable to develop the illness. It's also thought that the scratchy foods they eat might harm the tongue, enabling bacteria to quickly enter the bloodstream.

Humans can get Anthrax by eating or touching contaminated food. However, the disease is not known to spread from person to person. Quoting the CDC: "People get infected with anthrax when spores get into the body. When anthrax spores get inside the body, they can be "activated." When they become active, the bacteria can multiply, spread out in the body, produce toxins (poisons), and cause severe illness. This can happen when people breathe in spores, eat food or drink water that is contaminated with spores, or get spores in a cut or scrape in the skin."

Here's What's Happening With The Disease In Texas.

Dr. Andy Schwartz, Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) State Veterinarian and Executive Director, recently made a statement regarding the confirmed case of Anthrax in Texas. "TAHC personnel will continue to closely monitor the case in Hardeman County. Because this isn't a common area for Anthrax to occur, we encourage producers in the county to consult with their local veterinary practitioner if they suspect their animals are exposed to Anthrax or are interested in vaccinating their livestock."

It's important to note that Anthrax hasn't been reported in the county for several decades. Therefore, local health authorities are currently scrambling to identify how the cow became infected with the deadly disease. After all, they want to reduce the chance of further spread and also future outbreaks.

Are you concerned about emerging diseases in Texas? I'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions in the comments.

