A Deadly Disease Called Listeria Found Has Been Found In Texas Hamburger Buns

Due to the possibility of Listeria and Salmonella disease contamination, Hostess Brands, LLC is voluntarily recalling some Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.

Photo via Unsplash

Many people who consumed the products are panicking over the possibility of catching either of the two diseases (even though it's pretty unlikely). The reason? The affected products are widely consumed across Texas and many other states. So if you haven't already, it's worth checking your kitchen.

After learning about the problem from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through their environmental monitoring program, Hostess Brands have said they are recalling the affected goods out of an abundance of caution.

This recall affects Hostess® Soft White Hamburger and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, which were sent to wholesalers, convenience shops, and other retail outlets across Texas and other parts of the country.

What You Need To Know About Listeria.

Both of them can be deadly to babies, elderly people, and anyone with a weak immune system. So, it's not a surprise that the products are being recalled with extreme urgency. After all, they were purchased by a wide spectrum of people, and the company wants to minimize any potential risk to the general public.

According to the CDC, Listeria is the third greatest cause of mortality in the United States due to foodborne disease or food poisoning. Each year, around 1,600 individuals are infected with Listeria, with about 260 of them dying.

Keep an eye out for signs or symptoms if you've eaten any of the products that have been recalled due to listeria. Also, it's important to talk to your primary health provider if you develop a fever, muscular pains, nausea, or diarrhea. This is also applicable to any sickness caused by consuming a potentially contaminated product, such as unpasteurized milk-based meals or improperly cooked hot dogs or deli meats.

What You Need To Know About Salmonella.

According to the CDC, symptoms typically include:

Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Headache

According to Mayo Clinic, "Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. Salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through feces. Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food. Typically, people with salmonella infection have no symptoms. Others develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within eight to 72 hours."

If you suspect salmonella, try to drink plenty of fluids to replenish the fluid lost via diarrhea. If you have severe diarrhea or have been ill for more than a week, you might need to be admitted to the hospital.

Have you ever experienced food poisoning? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.