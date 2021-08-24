CDC Says You Might Need Three Doses Of The Covid Vaccine

Following updated CDC recommendations, the Biden Administration is providing third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to individuals who have already received two shots.

Photo via Unsplash

With the US facing a new wave of disease fuelled by the delta variant, the US government is preparing to provide coronavirus booster injections as early as next month. According to several individuals involved with the negotiations who requested not to be identified, Biden administration officials are finalizing a strategy to prescribe booster injections eight months after people receive their second shot. According to the anonymous sources, the plan hasn't been completed yet, but an announcement may be made as soon as this week.

Officials say that Texans who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination may require a booster injection as well, according to the New York Times. But it's important to note that the government is holding off on prescribing a second dose of Johnson & Johnson until the company's two-dose clinical trial is completed.

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday that they had submitted preliminary data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the consideration of a third dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the firms' study, a third dose of their vaccine increases antibody response to levels higher than those found after the first two doses. Quoting a press release:

"Given the high levels of immune responses observed, a booster dose given within 6 to 12 months after the primary vaccination schedule may help maintain a high level of protection against COVID-19."

Some Americans remain skeptical of pharmaceutical companies' willingness to offer booster doses. After all, administering vaccines during the pandemic is highly profitable. And therefore, pharmaceutical companies have a financial incentive to provide as many booster doses as possible. Quoting The New York Times:

"The vaccine brought in $3.5 billion in revenue in the first three months of this year, nearly a quarter of its total revenue, Pfizer reported. The vaccine was, far and away, Pfizer's biggest source of revenue. The company did not disclose the profits it derived from the vaccine, but it reiterated its previous prediction that its profit margins on the vaccine would be in the high 20 percent range. That would translate into roughly $900 million in pretax vaccine profits in the first quarter."

Given that healthcare professionals and nursing-home residents were among the first to obtain vaccinations, the government anticipates that they will also be among the first to receive boosters. Older people, who were also in line for the initial vaccines, would probably come next.

Would you be happy to receive three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.