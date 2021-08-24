It's Getting More Expensive To Own A Home In Texas

We all know that the cost of living in Dallas is skyrocketing. Therefore, many people earning minimum wage are priced out of the real estate market.

Photo via Unsplash

According to the 2021-Q1 Texas Quarterly Housing Report issued by Texas Realtors, the median sales price of homes in Texas reached $274,300 in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.4% over the same period last year. Quoting Marvin Jolly, chairman of Texas Realtors:

"The demand for housing in Texas remained strong despite the winter storm in February and the pandemic. With a low supply of homes for sale, though, prices in most areas have gone up significantly, and competition among buyers has increased as well."

Real estate agents throughout the state describe a purchasing frenzy that has defied predictions, spawned record-breaking all-cash bidding battles, and obliterated middle-class house purchasers who can't compete. Agents used to do a market study once a week to keep on top of real estate trends. Because rising housing values may change as much as 20% in a week, the life cycle of market data is now measured in days.

Dallas house prices were up 10.1 percent year over year in July 2021, with a median price of $402K. Homes in Dallas sell after an average of 23 days on the market, which is extremely fast compared to many housing markets around the country. Austin house prices were up 38.5 percent year over year in July 2021, with a median price of $600,000. On average, homes in Austin sell on average after 28 days on the market, up from 11 days last year. Also, Houston's home prices were up 11.5% compared to the previous year, selling for a median price of $290K. The reason? Many democratic voters are fleeing California and moving to the lone star state due to a better lifestyle and lower cost of living.

Because Texas does not have its own minimum wage policy, it follows and refers to the federal minimum wage rate. The minimum wage in Texas was last changed in 2008 when it was raised from $6.55 to $7.25 per hour. As in all other states, the minimum wage rate in Texas is tied to the Consumer Price Index, which is designed to boost the rate in tandem with inflation. But since house prices across Texas are rising quickly, people earning minimum wages cannot compete in the housing market.

But don't just take my word for it. Research highlights the struggle that many aspiring homebuyers are currently facing throughout Texas. Despite wanting to buy (or rent) a home, they cannot afford it because house prices are ridiculously high. Quoting CNBC:

"People working minimum wage jobs full-time cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment in any state in the country, the National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual "Out of Reach" report finds. In 93% of U.S. counties, the same workers can't afford a modest one-bedroom. The report defines affordability as the hourly wage a full-time worker must earn to spend no more than 30% of their income on rent, in line with what most budgeting experts recommend. This year, workers would need to earn $24.90 per hour for a two-bedroom home and $20.40 per hour for a one-bedroom rental. That's an increase from $23.96 and $19.56, respectively, from last year."

Do you think house prices in Texas are too high? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.