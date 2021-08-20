Should Joe Biden Resign? Many Texans Say Yes

Photo via The White House

President Joe Biden is facing mounting calls to resign amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

The Afghan army collapsed in a matter of weeks - despite being trained by American forces for several decades. And to make things worse, the capital city of Kabul has recently fallen siege to The Taliban. All of this comes as embarrassing clips emerge of Biden saying people won't be lifted off the embassy roof. Yet, that's exactly what happened.

Recently, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized the president's lack of action and leadership over Afghanistan. Quoting a statement:

"The Biden Administration's botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul is a shameful failure of American leadership. The rapid advance of the Taliban was expected after the US abandonment of Afghan security forces. The plight of innocent Afghans was predicted, and the challenges of safely evacuating US personnel and innocent Afghans have been magnified by our inexplicable withdrawal from Bagram Air Base. And the likelihood that Al Qaeda will return to plot attacks from Afghanistan is growing. Everyone saw this coming except the President, who publicly and confidently dismissed these threats just a few weeks ago. The strategic, humanitarian, and moral consequences of this self-inflicted wound will hurt our country and distract from other challenges for years to come."

Even Barack Obama's ambassador to Afghanistan has questioned Biden's ability to lead the United States: "I'm left with some grave questions in my mind about his ability to lead our nation as commander-in-chief," Crocker said. "To have read this so wrong – or, even worse, to have understood what was likely to happen and not care." As a result of recent events, many Texans want Biden to resign. Even the former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), said on Thursday that Biden should resign because of his poor cognitive abilities.

To call this a political blunder would be the understatement of the century. Joe Biden's political career has collapsed like a house of cards. His foreign policy ambitions are in tatters. And regardless of whether you voted Democrat or Republican, it doesn't take a genius to realize he's no longer taken seriously by citizens, congress, and the international community.

Do you think President Biden should resign? Or should he remain in office? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

