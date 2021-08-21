Austin, TX

Should More Democrats Move From California To Texas? Data Suggests They Already Are

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHgYt_0bSlgsKh00
Photo via Unsplash

The results of the 2020 Census have revealed some extremely surprising (and awesome) data within the state of Texas: More people of color are moving to Texas than ever before. Can I get a Yee Haw?

We all know that Texas has recently experienced a massive population boom. Also, the real estate market is exploding, and new houses are constantly being built to accommodate the sheer demand. Quoting an article published by The Austin Business Journal: "A new housing affordability outlook paints a grim picture of the Austin market. Zillow projects that in just a few months, the metro's housing market will be less affordable than NYC."

So, who's driving the exponential increase in population throughout many cities across the state? According to newly published census data, approximately 95% of new Texan immigrants are people of color. Also, the Hispanic population of Texas is almost as large as the non-Hispanic white population, and is much more likely to vote for the Democratic Party during elections. Quoting The Texas Tribune:

"Texans of color accounted for 95% of the state's population growth. The 2020 census puts the state's population at 29,145,505 — a 16% jump from 25.1 million in 2010. Hispanic Texans were responsible for half of that increase. Non-Hispanic white Texans now make up just 39.8% of the state's population — down from 45% in 2010. Meanwhile, the share of Hispanic Texans has grown to 39.3%."

Here's Why Loads Of People Are Moving To Texas.

"The quality of life is so much higher here in Austin," said Alex Backus during an interview with Voice of America. Two years ago, he fled California due to the high cost of living and moved to Austin with his teenage daughter. "Most of the kids that are in the Bay Area and they graduate, they need to leave the Bay Area because it's so expensive. I kind of figured in Austin, there was a shot that she might actually choose to try to stay in Austin to go to college and start her life."

Alex isn't the only one fleeing Democratic cities such as San Fransisco and New York in favor of the lone star state. Entrepreneurs and big businesses are also moving to Texas due to the low taxes and favorable economic environment. Quoting CNBC: "CBRE and Charles Schwab relocated their headquarters from California to the Dallas area in recent months, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise is headed to Houston. Texas has also attracted wealthy individuals like Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale."

The State Of Texas Will Continue To Embrace Diversity.

According to Data published by The Texas Demographic Center, "The Hispanic population will likely surpass the non-Hispanic white population by 2022 but is not projected to make up the majority of the state population during the projections horizon."

Also, "Much of the population growth in Texas is projected to come from the large urban counties of Harris, Bexar, Dallas, and Tarrant and neighboring suburban counties. The fastest growth is projected to occur in these suburban counties as well as in the Permian Basin area." For context, here are several interesting graphs that explain the predictions made by the Government of Texas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116MNe_0bSlgsKh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Csc2u_0bSlgsKh00

Have you recently moved to Texas? Or do you think people should leave Texas and move to other states? Either way, I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

