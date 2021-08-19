Texas Health Alert: A Vaccine Resistant Covid Variant Is Here

Over 50,000 people have already died from Covid-19 in Texas. Hospitalizations are rapidly increasing throughout the state. And unfortunately, the situation is about to get even worse.

The Lambda variant of Covid-19 has recently arrived in Texas. And right now, many experts are worried it could wreak havoc on the entire state.

Here's why:

Lambda Has Already Destroyed Healthcare Systems Abroad.

Just ask the citizens of Peru. Lambda has decimated the country's healthcare system and caused a massive wave of infections (even amongst fully vaccinated people). Quoting an article published by Forbes: "The Lambda variant, or C.37, was first identified in Peru as early as August 2020. Initially, Lambda infections were relatively rare. However, in recent months Lambda has become the dominant variant in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia."

Should Texans Be Worried?

Maybe. It's too early to say whether the Lambda variant will become the dominant strain throughout the state. But if the trajectory that Lambda followed in South America were to happen in Texas, it'll only be a matter of time before the Covid-19 situation worsens throughout the lone star state.

The reason? Vaccines have been effective in preventing severe disease against previous variants of Covid-19 in the United States. However, emerging research suggests that Lamda is vaccine-resistant. Therefore, most people will suffer severe symptoms - and thus place a significant strain on the Texan healthcare system. Quoting The Hill:

"A preprinted whitepaper published in late July focused on the mutation that distinguishes the lambda variant, denoted as C.37, within its S protein, found in the cell's binding receptor. The mutation at this location on the virus is associated with being resistant to immunization efforts. Using data from the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data database, researchers found three mutations within the lambda spike protein that could mean resistance to antibodies induced in humans by vaccines."

The Governor May Be Forced To Impose A Lockdown In Texas.

According to The Austin American Statesman, "the spike in COVID-19 cases has squeezed the number of available hospital beds in Texas to a pandemic low of 7,187 — in yet another troubling sign of a strained hospital infrastructure."

Hospital beds throughout the state are already in short supply. And if Lambda becomes dominant (like previous strains), the healthcare system might be unable to cope with the extreme pressure. After all, Lambda's vaccine resistance means that a lot more people will become hospitalized and die from Covid-19. Therefore, people who are elderly or are immunocompromized might want to reduce their social activities in the event of Lambda becoming dominant.

To date, the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has refused to impose a lockdown. Instead, he's prioritized the economy and emphasized the importance of personal responsibility. But if Lambda ever becomes the dominant strain in Texas, the responsible thing to do will be locking down. Or, at the very least, imposing measures to protect the elderly and vulnerable. To do otherwise would be reckless.

Are you concerned about emerging variants of Covid-19? Or should Texans forget about the virus and get on with their lives? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any significant decisions that may impact your health.

