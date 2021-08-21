Houston, TX

Sad News: Houston Republican Refuses Vaccine, Dies Of Covid-19

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXAKS_0bS9QPa500

We all know that many people proudly support Republicans in the lone star state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report.

A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:

"I wish to express our deep sense of loss following the passing of our friend and colleague. This indeed is a tragedy; it is magnified by his youth, his young family, especially his very young son."

Many have paid tribute to Scott Apley, with some saying he shall be remembered as "an advocate for liberty, limited government and the highest ideal of American Exceptionalism." However, in the weeks and months before his death, Apley made several controversial social media posts that downplayed the severity of Covid-19. He also refused the vaccine by saying they "don't work" and criticized the idea of mask mandates in Texas. Quoting an article published by The Daily Beast:

"In May, Apley posted an invitation for a "mask burning" being held at a bar in Cincinnati, commenting, "I wish I lived in the area!" A couple of weeks earlier, he posted a news article about giveaways and incentives meant to encourage people to get vaccinated, writing "Disgusting." Apley also railed against so-called vaccine passports, which restrict high-risk activities, such as indoor dining, to the fully vaccinated."

Apley tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to the hospital, and was on a ventilator for three days before his death. It's worth noting that his wife also tested positive but was not admitted to the hospital.

According to The Texas Tribune, "Dozens of Texas hospitals have run out of intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 surges faster than any other time during the pandemic, propelled by the new delta variant." And right now, the vast majority of hospitalizations are occurring in people who haven't received the Covid-19 vaccination. So as you can imagine, local health officials are urging Texans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

In related news, the city of Laredo has refused to accept migrants from other parts of the border after 40 percent of them tested positive for the coronavirus. The reason? A significant increase in Covid-19 cases could place an even bigger strain on the local health system. So, for the time being, the city isn't accepting new migrants until the healthcare system is no longer at risk of being overwhelmed.

Are you getting the Covid-19 vaccine to protect yourself against Covid-19? Or are you hesitant about getting it? Either way, it'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any significant health decisions.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 594

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c82ba1018ae1b46945bb97a37bd6b81d.blob

Bringing you conservative opinions and social commentary about the great state of Texas.

Houston, TX
18069 followers
Loading

More from Matt Lillywhite

Houston, TX

'The Vaccine Isn't Experimental!' FDA To Grant Full Approval To Pfizer

According to The New York Times, the FDA is working around the clock to issue full approval for the Pfizer vaccine by Monday, Aug. 23. If approval is given, Pfizer/BioNTech will become the first Covid-19 vaccine to receive FDA approval after initially being given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Health Alert: A Deadly Disease Is Being Spread By Mosquitos In Texas

Right now, Hospitalizations are rising throughout the state of Texas. The healthcare system is becoming overwhelmed. And unfortunately, the situation seems like it's getting worse since case numbers are constantly rising. However, many people are extremely focused on Covid-19, so they haven't been paying attention to other diseases spreading throughout Texas.Read full story
Texas State

"Show Me Your Papers!" Texas Democrats Want Proof Of Vaccination To Enter Bars, Restaurants, And Other Indoor Venues

A few days ago, I had a layover in Paris Airport while flying from Europe to North America. In almost every single store, digital proof of vaccination was required to enter. And since the United States & Canada don't issue digital QR codes with vaccination certificates, many people (including myself) were refused entry into cafes and restaurants at the airport.Read full story
89 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Faces Calls To Resign As Covid-19 Destroys Healthcare System

Photo by World Travel & Tourism Council on Wikimedia Commons. Covid-19 cases are rising around the lone star state of Texas. And unfortunately, the situation is rapidly getting worse.Read full story
88 comments
Texas State

Health Alert: A Deadly Disease Is Spreading Amongst Dogs In North Texas

Unfortunately, Covid-19 isn't the only disease that Texans are dealing with during 2021. Media reports recently emerged of an outbreak of a viral disease amongst dogs at The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) Shelter in Fort Worth. And while the disease is still thought to be spreading, the Forth Worth shelter has managed to clear a couple of dogs for adoption after they tested negative. Therefore, there's cause for some cautious optimism as local authorities begin to get the outbreak under control.Read full story
47 comments
Texas State

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a massive role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have very some sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.Read full story
783 comments

Is The Moderna Vaccine Causing Heart Inflammation? The CDC Wants To Find Out

Many Texans are concerned about reports of heart inflammation in people who have received the Moderna vaccine. The CDC recently held an emergency meeting to address unusually high reports of heart inflammation in young men who received their second dose of Pfizer's or Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. The meeting came two weeks after the CDC announced that the number of incidents of myocarditis or pericarditis in 16-to-24-year-olds was greater than expected. Quoting the CDC website:Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Immigration Crisis: Democrats Moving To Texas Are Making Real-Estate Unaffordable

We all know that the cost of living in Texas is skyrocketing. Therefore, many people earning minimum wage are priced out of the real estate market. According to the 2021-Q1 Texas Quarterly Housing Report issued by Texas Realtors, the median sales price of homes in Texas reached $274,300 in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.4% over the same period last year. Quoting Marvin Jolly, chairman of Texas Realtors:Read full story
Texas State

Texas Health Alert: Vaccines Might Be Ineffective Against A New Covid Variant

Emerging studies show that the new Lambda variant is vaccine resistant. Therefore, many experts are worried about the potential impact of Lambda on the Texas healthcare system.Read full story
21 comments
Houston, TX

Are The Vaccines Working? Study Says Vaccinated People Can Still Spread Covid

When the vaccines first came out, many Americans treated them like the holy grail. "The pandemic is finally over," is what my friend from Houston said to me over a Zoom call. "We can finally go outside and resume a normal life."Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Are Open Borders In Texas A Good Idea? Democrats Say Yes

If the Democrats took control of the state government and implemented open borders, would you be happy? Although that might seem like a farfetched reality for some, it's a genuine possibility. After all, more Democrats are moving to Texas than ever before due to the great weather, low taxes, and great cost of living compared to California. And, of course, they're going to keep voting blue.Read full story
Texas State

Liberal Journalist Faces Backlash After Comparing Pro-Life Republicans To The Taliban

Many people throughout the great state of Texas oppose abortion. And thankfully, the state recently banned a procedure that doctors use to stop the heart of a fetus in the second trimester. Quoting The Texas Tribune:Read full story
72 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Hospitals Could Prioritize Vaccinated Patients If They Run Out Of Beds

Over 50,000 people have passed away in Texas from Covid-19 in. Hospitals are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed. And unfortunately, that means doctors may soon have to choose who lives and who dies. How will they make that decision? By looking at your Covid-19 vaccination status to see if you deserve an ICU (intensive care unit) bed.Read full story
6 comments
Dallas, TX

Health Alert: The Highly Contagious Monkeypox Virus Has Been Found In Dallas

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC have both warned of a highly infectious virus that was imported to Dallas, Texas by a traveler from Nigeria. Many people in Dallas assumed there would be no more deadly viruses in the city. After all, over 50,000 people throughout the lone star state of Texas have unfortunately died during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, The World Health Organization recently issued a statement confirming the presence of Monkeypox in Dallas from a traveler who recently visited Nigeria. Quoting a report by the WHO which reveals the details of the case:Read full story
104 comments
Texas State

Many Texans Want Governor Greg Abbott To Resign. Do You Agree?

Many Democrats in Texas are furious at the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott. Quoting The Texas Tribune: "Democratic disapproval for Abbott remains potent. Eighty-two percent of Democrats disapprove of Abbott, with 75% of those Democrats saying they strongly disapprove of his performance."Read full story
1961 comments
Texas State

Should More Democrats Move From California To Texas? Data Suggests They Already Are

The results of the 2020 Census have revealed some extremely surprising (and awesome) data within the state of Texas: More people of color are moving to Texas than ever before. Can I get a Yee Haw?Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 594

Community Policy