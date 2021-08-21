Sad News: Houston Republican Refuses Vaccine, Dies Of Covid-19

We all know that many people proudly support Republicans in the lone star state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report.

A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:

"I wish to express our deep sense of loss following the passing of our friend and colleague. This indeed is a tragedy; it is magnified by his youth, his young family, especially his very young son."

Many have paid tribute to Scott Apley, with some saying he shall be remembered as "an advocate for liberty, limited government and the highest ideal of American Exceptionalism." However, in the weeks and months before his death, Apley made several controversial social media posts that downplayed the severity of Covid-19. He also refused the vaccine by saying they "don't work" and criticized the idea of mask mandates in Texas. Quoting an article published by The Daily Beast:

"In May, Apley posted an invitation for a "mask burning" being held at a bar in Cincinnati, commenting, "I wish I lived in the area!" A couple of weeks earlier, he posted a news article about giveaways and incentives meant to encourage people to get vaccinated, writing "Disgusting." Apley also railed against so-called vaccine passports, which restrict high-risk activities, such as indoor dining, to the fully vaccinated."

Apley tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to the hospital, and was on a ventilator for three days before his death. It's worth noting that his wife also tested positive but was not admitted to the hospital.

According to The Texas Tribune, "Dozens of Texas hospitals have run out of intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 surges faster than any other time during the pandemic, propelled by the new delta variant." And right now, the vast majority of hospitalizations are occurring in people who haven't received the Covid-19 vaccination. So as you can imagine, local health officials are urging Texans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

In related news, the city of Laredo has refused to accept migrants from other parts of the border after 40 percent of them tested positive for the coronavirus. The reason? A significant increase in Covid-19 cases could place an even bigger strain on the local health system. So, for the time being, the city isn't accepting new migrants until the healthcare system is no longer at risk of being overwhelmed.

Are you getting the Covid-19 vaccine to protect yourself against Covid-19? Or are you hesitant about getting it? Either way, it'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any significant health decisions.

