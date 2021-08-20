Democrats Critisize Gov. Greg Abbott As Delta Variant of Covid-19 Rips Through Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing mounting criticism over his lack of action to combat the Delta Variant of Covid-19. With case numbers and hospitalizations surging at an exponential rate, many Democrats have urged him to change tactics and implement more stringent public health measures.

Recently, the Governor issued an executive order which prevented local authorities from issuing mask mandates. However, Harris County (and several others) have defied the Governor by issuing them anyway. The reason? Many Democrats and critics of Gov. Abbott believe that public health is way more important than political point-scoring. Quoting an article published by The Hill:

"A Texas county on Thursday issued a mask mandate, conflicting with an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott. According to Harris Public Health, which covers Houston, the order applies to all public and nonreligious private schools and students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. It also pertains to licensed child care centers offering care for the 2021-22 school year."

Texas schools and local authorities are pushing back against nonsensical policies that will probably increase cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. After all, the CDC reports that mandating masks is "associated with a decrease in daily COVID-19 case and death growth rates within 20 days of implementation." So by insisting on eliminating mask mandates, experts argue that Texas is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to slowing the spread of Covid-19. Heck, the state might as well be driving off a cliff with its foot pressed firmly on the accelerator because the damage to Texans lives is irreversible.

According to The Houston Chronicle, "With back-to-school season beginning, the week ending Aug. 10 saw an average of 40 children newly hospitalized per day — a 25-percent leap from the week before, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It marked the state's highest hospital admissions rate for children in a year." It's scientifically proven that masks reduce the chances of spreading (and sometimes catching) Covid-19. So, why can't children wear a mask if they deem it necessary? After all, some may have brothers and sisters who are immunocompromised.

The Delta variant is not like the previous ones. It's a lot more contagious. Children are getting sick at higher rates. And according to the CDC, "the greatest risk of transmission is among unvaccinated people who are much more likely to contract, and therefore transmit the virus."

The Texas Governor constantly emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility when it comes to public health. And to be totally frank, I agree with his general sentiment. We need to take responsibility for ourselves. We can't live in fear of a virus that, according to Johns Hopkins, has a mortality rate of 1.7% in the USA. That would be silly. However, we need to remember that some people are vulnerable to Covid-19 and could get extremely sick if they contract the virus. So, whenever you're surrounded by vulnerable people (such as visiting loved ones in a nursing home or hospital), it might be worth taking extra precautions to protect those around you. Examples include:

Practicing social distancing whenever possible.

Wearing a mask to reduce the amount of viral droplets transmitted while talking or breathing.

Being respectful of other people's comfort level. Even if you're happy to not wear a mask, try not to criticize or shame other people for choosing to wear one.

Are you concerned about the Delta variant in Texas? Or do you think it's not worth worrying about? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

