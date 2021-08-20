Should Kids Wear A Mask? Texas Democrats Say Yes

Photo via Pexels

Uh oh. Texas is about to face a massive catastrophe.

The Delta variant of Covid-19 has quickly become the most dominant strain of the virus in the state. According to the CDC, it's a lot more infectious and is currently leading to increased transmissibility when compared to other variants, even in vaccinated individuals. So as you can imagine, public health officials throughout Texas are extremely concerned about the days, weeks, and months ahead.

Texas Democrats Are Advocating For Mask Mandates In Schools.

The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has banned local governments from implementing mask mandates in schools and other public settings. However, many people in Texas are defying the Governor by implementing mask mandates in schools. For example, NBC recently reported that "Houston school leaders have approved a plan requiring students to wear face coverings once school resumes this month."

Over in Travis County, a judge recently blocked the Governor's executive order. "Now, district judges in Dallas & Travis Counties have upheld the right of local leaders to protect the safety of our kids & community," he tweeted. "The Governor's order to prevent counties, cities, & schools from protecting our children has been blocked."

Here's Why Some People Want Mask Mandates To Be Imposed.

Case counts throughout the state of Texas are spiking. Hospitals are becoming overwhelmed, and many doctors are concerned about running out of ICU beds. We're in the middle of a pandemic. And since masks are scientifically proven to reduce transmission, many say that it's a good idea to wear one in crowded spaces (such as classrooms). Quoting an article published by The New York Times:

"American parents of school-age children are more supportive of school mask requirements than mandatory coronavirus vaccines, according to a new survey. It found that nearly two-thirds of those parents want schools to insist on masks for students, teachers and staff members who do not have their shots."

Of course, wearing a mask for extended periods of time is inconvenient and uncomfortable. But as Dr. James Versalovic, the chief pediatrician at Texas Children's Hospital says, masks are vital in the fight against Covid-19: "It's similar to a bicycle helmet. We have things that we put on or around our bodies that may restrict our hearing or our vision momentarily, but we do that because these things protect us and they keep us safe."

It's also worth noting that Harris County (which covers Houston) recently issued a mask mandate for public schools - which goes directly against the Governor's executive order. Quoting The Hill: "The order applies to all public and nonreligious private schools and students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. It also pertains to licensed child care centers offering care for the 2021-22 school year."

Do you think mask mandates should be imposed in schools? Or are they a terrible idea? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comment section.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any significant decisions that may impact your health.

