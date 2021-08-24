Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

Photo via Unsplash

We all know that religion plays a massive role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have very some sad news to report.

One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.

In a statement on his Church's Facebook page on August 2nd, Boone said that he and his wife had contracted the virus and would temporarily close the church until they had both recovered. "Please keep us both in your prayers and that God will grant us a complete and full recovery," he wrote. But unfortunately, Boone passed away from the virus a week later.

A few days ago, the South Texas District of United Pentecostal Church International released a statement which announced Boone's death: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a dear friend and fellow minister of the South Texas District, Pastor Darrell Boone of Life Point Church in Hitchcock Texas. Please keep Sister Boone and the entire family in your prayers. We will bring you the arrangements for Brother Boone once they are made."

Out of all the states in the union, Texas has been one of the hardest hit. With a recent rise in cases fueled by the Delta variant of Covid-19, many families are losing their loved ones to a virus that has already claimed over 50,000 lives in Texas.

At the time of writing, more than 90% of ICU beds in Texas are occupied. According to the Texas Department of Health, just 321 ICU beds are available for the state's 30 million residents. Quoting an interview with CBS News by Dr. Kunal Sharma, Chief of Emergency Services at LBJ Hospital:

"The ICUs are full. Every bed is accounted for, and in fact, we have patients waiting in our emergency center for ICU beds to open up... Some wait hours, some wait days, to be frank."

Media reports by The New York Times paint a harrowing picture of what doctors and nurses are going through in many hospitals around the state of Texas. "If this continues, and I have no reason to believe that it will not, there is no way my hospital is going to be able to handle this. There is no way the region is going to be able to handle this," Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, a top health official in Harris County, which includes Houston, told government officials.

Ultimately, the pandemic in Texas is getting much worse. Hospitals are almost at capacity. People are losing loved ones. And the sad passing of Pastor Darrell Boone is just one of many examples of how the virus has impacted local communities throughout the state.

Are you concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic in Texas? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any significant decisions that might impact your health.

