Texas Health Alert: Young People Are Getting Hospitalized With Covid

Some counties in Texas are experiencing extremely high case numbers.

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is currently causing an increase in hospitalizations throughout the state. And unfortunately, many Texans are tired of Covid-19 restrictions, which means they're much less likely to adhere to public health guidance.

This article analyzes the counties in Texas with the highest Covid-19 case numbers. Are you ready to look at the data? Let's go!

The Texas County With The Highest Case Numbers.

Data shows that Harris County currently has the highest total number of Covid-19 cases in the state of Texas. The county's population was 4,092,459 as of the 2010 census, making it the most populous in Texas and the third most populated in the United States. Houston, the biggest city in Texas and the fourth largest in the United States, is the county seat.

Cases: 445,839

Deaths: 6,803

The Texas County With The Second Highest Case Numbers.

Data shows that Dallas county currently has the highest total number of Covid-19 cases in Texas. It is Texas's second-most populated county and the eighth-most populous in the U.S. The population was 2,368,139 in the 2010 U.S. census, and it grew to 2,635,516 in 2019.

Cases: 328,289

Deaths: 4,222

The Texas County With The Third Highest Case Numbers.

Data shows that Tarrant County has the highest total number of Covid-19 cases in the state of Texas. Tarrant County had a population of 1,809,034 people in the 2010 census. It's also Texas' third-most populated county and the United States' 15th-most populous. Fort Worth is the largest city in the county.

Cases: 281,991

Deaths: 3,206

Here's Why Covid-19 Spreads Quickly In Densely Populated Areas.

According to Bloomberg, "Density is a factor in this pandemic, as it has been in previous ones. The very same clustering of people that makes our great cities more innovative and productive also makes them, and us, vulnerable to infectious disease."

Since Texas has some of the most densely populated counties in the country, people come into contact with each other more frequently than in more rural areas. Therefore, Covid-19 will spread a lot more easily in cities such as Dallas, Houston, Austin, and other large Texan population centers.

The Delta Variant Is Destroying The Texas Healthcare System.

Research published by the CDC shows that the Delta variant is a lot more transmissible than previous strains. Plus, unvaccinated people are more vulnerable since they don't possess antibodies that reduce the probability of severe illness or death. Quoting the CDC website:

"Although breakthrough infections happen much less often than infections in unvaccinated people, individuals infected with the Delta variant, including fully vaccinated people with symptomatic breakthrough infections, can transmit it to others. CDC is continuing to assess data on whether fully vaccinated people with asymptomatic breakthrough infections can transmit. However, the greatest risk of transmission is among unvaccinated people who are much more likely to contract, and therefore transmit the virus."

Right now in Texas, the pandemic is getting worse. According to CNBC, "Hospitals in Texas are suspending elective procedures and turning to 2,500 medical workers from other states to help combat a surge in Covid cases as increasingly younger and healthier patients who didn't get vaccinated against the virus crowd treatment floors."

Are you concerned about increasing Covid-19 cases throughout the state of Texas? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

