Some Texans Want The Governor To Resign. Do You Agree?

Many Democrats in Texas are furious at the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott. Quoting The Texas Tribune: "Democratic disapproval for Abbott remains potent. Eighty-two percent of Democrats disapprove of Abbott, with 75% of those Democrats saying they strongly disapprove of his performance."

Under Abbott's watch, over 50,000 people have died from Covid-19. Plus, many people have had to watch their loved ones suffer while many businesses remain open.

If you asked me last year, I would've said that Greg Abbott will go down as one of the greatest governors in U.S history. But now, I'm not so sure.

Here's why:

Policies That Worked In The Past May Not Work In The Future.

Just ask the people of Florida. For a long time, Gov. DeSantis was recognized as a leading figure of the pandemic and was widely praised amongst many Republicans. But now that the Delta variant is taking hold, case numbers and hospitalizations are rising. And as a result, Ron DeSantis' approval rating has plummeted since even more people are seeing loved ones suffer from Covid-19.

According to National Geographic, "The secret to Delta’s success is the ease with which it spreads. The CDC estimates that Delta can be as infectious as chicken pox and is only slightly less contagious than measles, which is considered one of the most transmissible viruses."

What does all of that mean? A laissez-faire approach of social distancing and mask recommendations may not be enough to slow the spread of the Delta variant. So, Governor Abbott will soon have to make a decision between public health and the economy. And whichever way he goes, it's likely to cause more people to disapprove of his performance as Governor.

The Texas Governor's Approval Ratings Have Taken A Nosedive.

Since April 2020, Gov. Abbott's approval ratings have steadily declined. More and more Texans are getting frustrated at his lack of leadership and ability to bring people together. Because during times of hopelessness, many people want a little bit of hope. However, the divisive policies from the Republican Party have proven to be extremely unpopular amongst progressives and many on the left-hand side of the political spectrum.

Even President Biden criticized the Texan lifting of mask restrictions by calling it "Neanderthal thinking." Quoting a statement by Joe Biden published in CNN:

"I believe the results of their decisions are not good for their constituents. And it's clear to me and to most of the medical experts that the decisions being made, like not allowing mask mandates in school and the like, are bad health policy."

As you can see from the above graph, Abbott's approval rating has declined. Meanwhile, more and more people are becoming unhappy with his performance as the Governor of Texas. Does that mean the Governor should instantly resign? Probably not. However, it's important to keep in mind that approval ratings are good predictors of what may happen in future elections. And for some politicians, it's better to resign than suffer an embarrassing defeat during an election.

Do you think Texas Governor Greg Abbott should resign? Or is he an example of incredible leadership? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

