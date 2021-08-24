Covid-19 Vaccination Might Become Mandatory To Visit Bars & Restaurants In Texas

Photo by the CDC on Unsplash

Across the country, vaccine passports are being implemented in various cities and states. For example, people will soon need evidence of vaccination to visit a restaurant, gym, and many other indoor facilities in San Francisco. Quoting an article published by CNN:

"San Francisco became the first major US city to mandate proof of full vaccinations for certain indoor activities Thursday. City residents age 12 and older will now be required to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to enter indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters, as well as large event spaces with at least 1,000 people, according to an announcement from Mayor London Breed."

Similarly, in other Democratic cities such as New York, residents will soon be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to access indoor facilities and public areas. This includes (but is not limited to) concerts, cafes, restaurants, and other venues.

The Texan state government is currently refusing to implement vaccine passports. If any business requires proof of vaccination for customers to enter, they could be denied government contracts and/or lose their license to operate in the state. However, some local officials are going against legislation introduced by the governor by introducing local mandates. Quoting The Texas Tribune:

"Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is the most recent to defy the governor's order. He announced that the city's nearly 22,000 city employees will be required to mask up inside city buildings where social distancing is not doable, such as bathrooms, elevators, and conference rooms."

So, what's the case for vaccine passports? Young people thrive on social contact, and thus, college campuses are common incubators for Covid-19 outbreaks. Therefore, many colleges want to implement vaccine passports to prove students don't pose a risk to others and can return to class with ease. Quoting The New York Times:

"Even as infections rise, public universities in Texas are denied the most potent tools to stop the spread — they cannot force students or staff to get vaccines or even wear masks. Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas renewed his ban on vaccine and mask mandates in late July."

While many in Texas deem vaccine passports as "extremely authoritarian," others support the concept as it could be used to reopen society to those who are at low risk of contracting (and spreading) Covid-19. For example, a survey published by CNBC found that "81.8% of U.S. respondents supported the idea of a vaccine passport — usually defined as a paper or digital document proving inoculation against Covid-19 — and 54.9% said airlines, hotel and other travel companies should require proof of vaccination from customers."

Do you think Texas should follow the example set by New York and California by implementing vaccine passports? Or, do you believe that individual freedom is far more important than what happens during a pandemic?

