Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Faces Calls To Resign As Covid-19 Destroys Healthcare System

Photo by World Travel & Tourism Council on Wikimedia Commons

Covid-19 cases are rising around the lone star state of Texas. And unfortunately, the situation is rapidly getting worse.

According to NBC News, "The DFW Hospital Council announced that there are no available pediatric ICU beds in North Texas. There are currently 73 confirmed COVID-19 pediatric patients hospitalized in the trauma service area E. That is the highest level of pediatric COVID-19 patients ever treated."

Also, the Austin American Statesman has reported that "Texas tallied more than 10,000 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 for the first time since early February as a new summer surge in coronavirus cases continues to strain critical care resources across the state."

New Covid-19 cases in Texas per day USA Facts

Right now in Texas, many stores are open. People are hanging out with friends and family. The requirement to wear masks is gone (at least for now). So, many people would say that life in Texas has returned back to normal. However, the Covid-19 virus is still causing severe illness and death. And unless Texans drastically change their behavior, the next few months will be extremely rough.

That's why many public health experts are urging Texans to get vaccinated. Data shows that even one vaccine reduces the risk of serious illness or death. And if you don't want to get an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), other options are available that use conventional technology (such as Johnson & Johnson).

All of this comes at a time when many on the left of the political spectrum are calling Gov. Abbott incompetent and useless. After all, the Governor is refusing to let businesses require masks or proof of vaccination against Covid-19. Some people argue that people who are positive for Covid-19 could walk into a store without any checks on their health or vaccination status. Plus, some local officials are even taking legal action against the Governor in the name of public health. Quoting an article published by Bloomberg:

"County officials in the Houston area sued the Governor over his mask ban, saying different areas of the state require different protective measures. Public officials in Harris County and Fort Bend County, which make up a substantial part of Houston, claimed Abbott is usurping power the legislature gave to local officials to manage emergencies."

It's worth noting that the Governor has repeatedly stated the importance of getting vaccinated, and many media outlets have taken his statements out of context in the pursuit of following a political narrative. Abbott says, "The path forward relies on personal responsibility - not government mandates." Put another way, he wants Texans to take responsibility for their own health instead of relying on the government to fix the situation.

Do you think Texas should impose mask and vaccine mandates to slow the spread of Covid-19? Or should Texans be given freedom and liberty to navigate the pandemic as they see fit? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Therefore, it should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before getting vaccinated or making any significant health decisions.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.