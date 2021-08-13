'Get Vaccinated Now!' CDC Makes Plea To Pregnant Women

The CDC is currently trying to convince pregnant women across Texas that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and worth getting.

With more and more Americans getting vaccinated each day, it seems as if the United States is winning the fight against Covid-19. After all, data shows that vaccination protects against severe health outcomes (such as hospitalization or death) for most people. As an example, data shows 99.5% of people who died from Covid-19 in Texas since February were unvaccinated, according to the Department of State Health Services.

But in the lone star state of Texas, a large percentage of pregnant women are hesitant to get the Covid vaccine. The reason? Many are concerned that a rushed vaccine could have unknown or unexpected impacts on the health of either the mother or the unborn child. Quoting an article published by Clinical Trials Arena:

"The world of clinical research has historically excluded pregnant people. Most drugs currently available have not been trialed in this group to see if they are safe for either the parent or unborn child. The situation with Covid-19 is no different. Only in recent months have some of the vaccines currently approved for Covid-19 begun studies in pregnant people."

So, if a Texan mother is unlikely to develop severe symptoms from Covid-19, she may argue that catching the virus will have more predictable health outcomes than taking a rushed vaccine. Despite what the data suggests, she's calculating the risk and trying to make the best decision for both herself and her unborn baby. In my opinion, that's fair enough as everyone should be able to make whatever decision is right for them.

But over the past few days, the CDC has urged women in Texas (and around the country) to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Quoting their website: "COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future. Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing. These data suggest that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy."

The CDCs suggestion comes as doctors throughout the country report an increase in the number of unvaccinated pregnant women being admitted to hospitals with serious Covid-19 infections. Quoting the Texas Standard:

"Central Texas doctors say the number of pregnant women being hospitalized with Covid-19 has increased significantly. Some have been put on ventilators; others are on life support. Doctors who specialize in maternal and fetal care are urging pregnant people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the vaccine now."

Doctors have also pointed out that the low immunization rate amongst pregnant women is noteworthy. According to CDC data, just 23% of pregnant individuals have gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of July 31. So, the CDC is desperately trying to convince more people to get the vaccine to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death.

Do you think pregnant women in Texas should get the vaccine? Or do you have any concerns about getting vaccinated? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comment section.

