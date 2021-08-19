Texas Health Alert: Another Pandemic Is Inevitable, According To World Health Organization

Covid-19 has placed a significant strain on hospitals and medical facilities throughout Texas. Many people are wondering whether Texas is prepared to deal with a future pandemic. But unfortunately, the World Health Organization (WHO) says it's inevitable.

According to the BBC, "diseases are becoming riskier to humans because of our own actions. Our effect on the climate, encroachment on wildlife habitats, and global travel have helped circulate animal-borne diseases. Combined with urbanization, overpopulation, and global trade, we've set up an ideal scenario for more pandemics to come."

Another pandemic in Texas at some point is inevitable. The World Health Organization (WHO) even said that during a press briefing. Quoting a statement: "The flu, especially new or 'novel' types of influenza for which people do not have any immunity yet, is nothing to take lightly. The risk of another pandemic like the 1918 Spanish flu, which killed between 20 and 50 million people, is not merely hypothetical. In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and infectious hazard experts, it is a statistical certainty: not a matter of if, but when and how serious."

So, with all of that in mind, we need to ask a question. What can the state of Texas do to prepare for a future pandemic? Here are several strategies that might prove helpful:

Increase Hospital Capacity Around The Entire State.

According to the Texas Tribune, hospitals around the state of Texas are currently running out of ICU (intensive care) beds. And since Covid-19 has a mortality rate of approximately 1.7% in the USA, the situation would be far worse if a future virus can kill more people.

In my opinion, it's a good idea to provide funding to hospitals around the state of Texas. After all, they would have an increased capacity for dealing with patients who require intensive care. Plus, increasing capacity would give local and state governments more time to create effective policies that could slow the spread of future viruses.

Provide Free Healthcare During Pandemics.

According to CNBC, "Bankruptcies resulting from unpaid medical bills will affect nearly 2 million people this year—making health care the No. 1 cause of such filings, and outpacing bankruptcies due to credit-card bills or unpaid mortgages."

Many people throughout the state of Texas have received massive bills after being hospitalized for Covid-19. And since many are unable to afford a $50k bill, they're reluctant to visit the hospital and get the treatment they desperately need.

Although I'm not a fan of universal healthcare, I recognize its importance during a pandemic. So, perhaps Texas should take notes from Ontario (Canada) by not charging residents or uninsured people in the event of Covid hospitalization.

Do you think Texas is prepared for another pandemic? How do you think the state could be better equipped to deal with future viruses? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

