CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Disease Found In Texas

Matt Lillywhite

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. At the time of writing, cases have been identified in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QX9ga_0bNLNtac00
Photo via Unsplash

Health authorities from several states (including Texas) are currently scrambling to find a common source of exposure to several cases of a deadly disease caused by Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. Known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease), it's often fatal, and multiple cases have already been found in Texas, Georgia, Kansas, and Minnesota. Quoting the CDC:

"The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Texas Department of State Health Services continue to investigate the three previous cases with assistance from CDC. The four cases include both children and adults. Two cases are female, and two cases are male. The first case, which was fatal, was identified in March 2021 in Kansas. The second and third cases, both identified in May 2021 in Minnesota and Texas, were hospitalized for extended periods of time before being discharged to transitional care facilities. The most recent case died in the hospital and was identified post-mortem in late July 2021 in Georgia. None of the cases had a history of traveling outside of the continental United States."

Research shows that Melioidosis can be contracted by coming into close contact with polluted soil or water. Inhalation of contaminated dust or water droplets, ingestion of dirty water, ingestion of soil-infected food, or contact with contaminated soil are thought to be the routes of infection for humans and animals.

Symptoms of Melioidosis can include:

  • Cough.
  • Fever.
  • Diarrhea.
  • Seizures.
  • Stomach or chest pain.
  • Ulcers on or below the skin.

Research from the CDC shows "the time between an exposure to the bacteria that causes the disease and the emergence of symptoms is not clearly defined but may range from one day to many years; generally, symptoms appear two to four weeks after exposure. Although healthy people may get melioidosis, underlying medical conditions may increase the risk of diseases."

According to WebMD, people with underlying medical conditions can include "People with compromised immune systems (such as AIDS, cancer, those undergoing chemotherapy, etc.), open skin wounds, diabetes, or chronic renal disease should avoid contact with soil and contaminated water, especially in farm areas."

Although the disease is uncommon in the United States, it is a public health concern in Asia, Australia, and other tropical regions. It's worth noting that Melioidosis can expand to places it isn't normally found. As a result of this, B. The bacterium that causes the disease has been identified as a possible biological weapon in future warfare.

Are you concerned about emerging diseases in Texas? Or do you think they're not worth worrying about? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

