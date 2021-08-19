Do You Want A Lockdown In Texas? Vaccine Resistant Covid Strains Could Make Restrictions Inevitable

Covid-19 is constantly mutating. Some experts predict that a vaccine-resistant strain could cause a surge in hospitalizations and thus, require the state to go into lockdown.

Photo via Unsplash

The Delta variant is now the most dominant strain of Covid-19 in the nation. Since it's highly contagious and moderately resistant to vaccines (especially in people who have only had one dose), health experts around the state of Texas are extremely worried.

Research from the CDC shows that vaccinated people can catch and spread the Delta variant. Therefore, they have recommended reinstalling mask mandates in every state across the country (including Texas). Quoting Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's director:

"This finding is concerning and was a pivotal discovery leading to CDC's updated mask recommendation. The masking recommendation was updated to ensure the vaccinated public would not unknowingly transmit the virus to others, including their unvaccinated or immunocompromised loved ones."

It's worth noting that according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Delta variant "has the capability of transmitting efficiently from human to human in an extraordinary manner, well beyond any of the other variants that we've experienced, up to now." In simple terms, it's a lot more contagious than previous strains, and Texans need to adjust their behavior to slow the spread.

Even though the Delta variant is currently dominating the headlines, many experts are concerned about future variants which may evade the protection to people given by vaccines. Because if that happens, the state is back at square one, and many people around Texas will get sick and die - regardless of their vaccination status. So, Texas could be forced into a long-lasting lockdown due to rising hospitalizations putting strain on the healthcare system.

According to an article published by Nature Magazine, "Higher rates of immunity can create selective pressure, which would favor variants that are able to infect people who have been immunized." So, as more people get vaccinated, Covid-19 could learn how to adapt to the evolving immunity of humans to the virus.

With all of that in mind, it's important to note that the current iterations of the vaccines protect against hospitalization and death (in the vast majority of cases). So even if you're fully vaccinated and become infected with Covid-19, the probability of experiencing severe illness is extremely low.

Are you concerned about the Delta variant of Covid-19? Or what about potential strains of Covid that might be resistant to vaccines in the future? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before getting vaccinated or making any major decisions that impact your health.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.