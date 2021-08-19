The CDC Wants More Texans To Wear A Mask

Experts are warning that future strains of Covid-19 could be even more transmissible. Therefore, the CDC (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention) is calling for more people to wear a mask throughout the state of Texas.

Photo via Pexels

Many Texans think the pandemic is over. Lockdowns are gone. You no longer have to wear a mask in stores or restaurants. And of course, everyone throughout the lone star state can gather with their family and enjoy a beautiful backyard BBQ. But unfortunately, the pandemic may have only just begun.

The highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 is rapidly spreading across the state. Quoting the Texas Tribune: "Hospital and health officials across Texas are seeing similar dramatic jumps, straining an already decimated health care system that is starving for workers in the aftermath of previous coronavirus surges."

The Delta variant is currently ripping through the state and infecting thousands of people each day. It's approximately 60% more transmissible than previous strains. And according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas has one of the highest Covid-19 case counts in the entire nation.

Levels of community transmission in Texas CDC

To make things worse, the current iterations of the vaccines may not prevent people from catching or spreading it. Quoting Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

"High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus."

In part, that's why the CDC is recommending to wear a mask (even if you're fully vaccinated). The CDC believes it's a necessary public-health measure to protect against new Covid variants and slow the spread of Covid-19. But according to many experts, it's only a matter of time before a future variant, that's even more transmissible than Delta, arrives in the great state of Texas.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) is a panel of experts who have been advising the British government throughout the pandemic. And according to them, a future Covid variant that kills up to one in three people is a "realistic possibility." After all, the virus is constantly mutating, and we don't know which characteristics it may have in the future.

The only thing that we know for sure is that the pandemic isn't over in Texas. And unless the public adheres to reasonable measures (such as social distancing and wearing a mask in enclosed spaces), the pandemic will inevitably get worse before it gets better.

Are you going to wear a mask in Texas? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered professional health advice. Please consult a doctor before getting vaccinated or agreeing to partake in any medical procedures.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.