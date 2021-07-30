Worried About The Wuhan Lab? There's Also One In Texas

Matt Lillywhite

While debates continue around the origins of Covid-19, many Americans don't know that Texas also has a Biosafety Level 4 laboratory which studies deadly viruses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRGfa_0b8wIeZz00
Photo via Unsplash

Right now, the debate around the origins of Covid-19 is getting increasingly heated. 

The World Health Organization has called for another investigation into the Wuhan Institute of virology over the possibility of an accidental lab leak. After all, the director of the WHO specifically stated that the push to discount the lab leak theory was premature. So, he is "asking China to be transparent, open and co-operate, especially on the information, raw data that we asked for at the early days of the pandemic."

Meanwhile, several infectious disease experts (such as Anthony Fauci) in the United States have dismissed the idea of a lab leak altogether and say that a "natural origin" is the most likely explanation. However, many Americans remain skeptical. The reason? Dr. Fauci (and many other public figures dismissing the lab leak) had a conflict of interest. In essence, they helped to fund research at the Wuhan lab over the last few years. Quoting an article published by the BBC:

"Dr. Fauci, as well as being an adviser to President Biden, is the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US government's National Institutes of Health (NIH). This body did give money to an organization that collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That organization - the US-based EcoHealth Alliance - was awarded a grant in 2014 to look into possible coronaviruses from bats. EcoHealth received $3.7m from the NIH, $600,000 of which was given to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In 2019, its project was renewed for another five years, but then pulled by the Trump administration in April 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic."

So, if a lab leak turns out to be true, many Americans (such as Senator Rand Paul) would want Dr. Fauci and others who pushed to fund the Wuhan lab to be held accountable.

Wuhan Isn't The Only Lab Studying Deadly Viruses.

Texas has one, as well. Located in Galveston, it's operated by the University of Texas Medical Branch for exotic disease diagnosis and research.

According to the Texas Laboratory's own website, "Researchers at the GNL are internationally known for their expertise working with pathogens including Ebola and Marburg, emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19 and MERS, and mosquito-borne viruses like Zika and Chikungunya. Research also focuses on understanding transmission and pathogenesis of emerging viruses and developing medical countermeasures for dangerous pathogens that can be weaponized."

Unfortunately, Lab Leaks Aren't Rare. 

Despite strong safety precautions being taken, lab leaks happen "all the time," according to Scott Gottlieb, who headed the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019.

Here are several historical examples of viruses leaking from a lab:

  • In 1971, the Soviet Union was doing a field test of biological weapons facility on an island in the Aral Sea. However, ten people became infected with Aral smallpox, of which three died.
  • In 2004, researchers at the Chinese Institute of Virology in Beijing contracted SARS while studying the virus in a lab. They spread the virus to six other people before local authorities managed to contain the outbreak.
  • A Senegalese epidemiologist was infected with Ebola in 2014 at a laboratory in Sierra Leone. But after an investigation, The World Health Organization quickly shut down the lab.

Many prominent experts initially disputed the idea that Covid-19 originated in a lab, believing that the virus was more likely to have come from an animal. However, it's important to note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states on its website that no specific conclusion has been reached on how the virus was first introduced into the human population. Therefore, we can only hope that future investigations into the origins of Covid-19 shed light on what happened, so we can prevent such pandemics from happening again.

What do you think about the lab in Texas? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c82ba1018ae1b46945bb97a37bd6b81d.blob

Bringing you conservative news and social commentary about the great state of Texas.

Houston, TX
12393 followers
Loading

More from Matt Lillywhite

Dallas, TX

CDC Warns of A Highly Contagious Virus In Dallas, And It's Not Covid

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC have both warned of a highly infectious virus that was imported to Dallas, Texas by a traveler from Nigeria. Many people in Dallas assumed there would be no more deadly viruses in the city. After all, over 50,000 people throughout the lone star state of Texas have unfortunately died during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, The World Health Organization recently issued a statement confirming the presence of Monkeypox in Dallas from a traveler who recently visited Nigeria. Quoting a report by the WHO which reveals the details of the case:Read full story
74 comments
Texas State

Vaccine Resistant Covid Strains Could Plunge Texas Into Lockdown

Covid-19 is constantly mutating. Some experts predict that a vaccine-resistant strain could cause a surge in hospitalizations and thus, require the state to go into lockdown. The Delta variant is now the most dominant strain of Covid-19 in the nation. Since it's highly contagious and moderately resistant to vaccines (especially in people who have only had one dose), health experts around the state of Texas are extremely worried.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

'You Need To Wear A Mask In Texas!' CDC Says It's Necessary To Protect Against New Covid Variants

Experts are warning that future strains of Covid-19 could be even more transmissable. Therefore, the CDC is calling for people to wear a mask throughout the state of Texas. Many Texans think the pandemic is over. Lockdowns are gone. You no longer have to wear a mask in stores or restaurants. And of course, everyone throughout the lone star state can gather with their family and enjoy a beautiful backyard BBQ. But unfortunately, the pandemic may have only just begun.Read full story
Texas State

Vaccine Passports Might Become Mandatory In Texas For International Travel

Many countries are requiring proof of vaccination as a condition of entry. So, you may need to show your vaccine passport at a Texan airport before boarding the flight. According to legislation signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott last month, businesses that compel consumers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 would be refused state contracts and may lose their licenses or operating permits. However, despite the intentions of the Texan governor, vaccine passports for international travel may be inevitable.Read full story
Texas State

Texas Officials Worried About Deadly Disease Spreading In Deer

Last week, I reported that officials are worried about a "brain-eating disease" currently spreading in Texas amongst the animal population. Unfortunately, I have bad news. The outbreak has recently worsened, and case numbers are quickly spiraling out of control.Read full story
Texas State

Should Children Get Vaccinated For Covid-19 In Texas?

According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, "there are 113 known cases of the alpha variant and seven of the delta variant (in the county). Two other variants, epsilon, and gamma have nine and 15 known cases, respectively." As new variants emerge, physicians believe the United States' prospects of containing the Covid-19 pandemic will be mainly determined by how many young children decide to get vaccinated.Read full story
Texas State

Donald Trump Is Visiting Texas This Week! Here's What You Need To Know

Former President Donald Trump will be joined by Governor Greg Abbott at the border tomorrow in Weslaco, a town halfway between McAllen and Harligen.The meeting will provide an excellent opportunity to raise funds for the controversial border wall. Quoting an interview with the Governor on Fox News:Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Many People In Texas Are Still Hesitant To Get The Vaccine

As the number of Texans vaccinated against COVID-19 rises, vaccine hesitancy remains widespread. However, the reluctance to get vaccinated is not solely a Republican issue. In a recent University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll, more Republicans than Democrats indicated hesitation or refusal to obtain the Covid vaccine. And surprisingly, 25% of Democrats did as well. So, we can't blame one political party since vaccine hesitancy exists on both sides of the aisle.Read full story
Texas State

The Migrant Facilities Holding 4,500 Kids Should Close, Says Texas Governor

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pleading with Joe Biden to resolve the illegal immigration issue, threatening to close facilities that house thousands of migrant children. According to media reports, Abbott wrote to Xavier Becerra, Biden's Health and Human Services Secretary, saying, "The federal government must solve the federal problem caused by the Biden administration's disastrous open-border policies."Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

Texas Democrats Are Going To War With Republicans, And Nobody Is Backing Down

Photo of Texas Governor with Donald Trumpby The White House via Wikimedia Commons. We all know that politics in Texas can often involve heated arguments and passionate debate over specific issues. But this time, things are different. The Texas Democrats have declared political war on Gov. Greg Abbott, and nobody is backing down.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

'I Need A Job': Texas Man Hands Out Resumes On The Street In Hopes Of Finding Work

Research published by CNBC shows that nationally, there are 10 million fewer jobs now than before the pandemic. Also, "It's estimated that 1 in 3 full-time workers have experienced a pay cut due to the pandemic this year and a similar percentage of unemployed have been out of work for six months or longer."Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease That Will Spread In Texas

Due to various health measures implemented due to Covid-19, many viruses were kept at extremely low levels. But now that the state of Texas is reopening, people from the CDC are concerned that Influenza (and other diseases) will be a massive problem in the coming months.Read full story
8 comments
San Antonio, TX

"The Best Day Of My Life": San Antonio Police Officer Fired For Taking Selfies At Capitol Riot

On January 6, rioters rushed into the United States Capitol, smashing windows, ramming up stairwells, and sending legislators and law police fleeing for their lives. The massive influx of demonstrators into the Capitol that day presented federal officials with an equally daunting task: identifying and prosecuting those involved.Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Should Donald Trump Move To Texas?

In a few day's time, Donald Trump will visit the Mexican border with the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott. But many supporters of the former President think he should permanently relocate to the state.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Fauci Warns Covid Variant Spreading In Texas Is A "Threat"

Photo via National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Flickr. Many people around Texas desperately want the Covid-19 pandemic to be over. But unfortunately, it seems like the virus may continue to spread around the state (and the rest of the country) for a very long time. After all, Dr. Fauci recently warned that the Delta (Indian) variant poses the "greatest threat" to American efforts to end the pandemic.Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

A "Brain Eating Disease" Is Currently Spreading In Texas

Texas Parks and Wildlife recently warned of a fatal "brain-eating disease" currently spreading in deer breeding facilities across the state. And right now, officials are trying to contain the outbreak before it spreads even further. Quoting the Houston Chronicle:Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Should More Californians Move To Texas?

I'm going to say what every single person in California is thinking: Texas is the best place in the country. It's the reason why over 687,000 people have moved from the liberal west coast to the lone star state over the last decade. People from Los Angeles, San Fransisco, and many other cities are flocking to Texas in droves. They've realized that California is overhyped and overpriced. So, they want to create a better life for themselves by moving somewhere else. And obviously, Texas is the best choice.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas Ranks 18th For Pandemic Recovery, According To New Study

As the United States begins to return to normal life, many states are recovering at different rates. Some have mask mandates, and others don't. And of course, many states have had their economies obliterated by never-ending restrictions. In contrast, the economies of some states have remained fairly normal.Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

A Highly Contagious Virus Is Spreading In Colorado Amongst Animals

From 1346 to 1353, The Black Death was a plague pandemic that swept over Afro-Eurasia. It was the deadliest pandemic in human history, killing 75–200 million people in Eurasia and North Africa. So, now that we've got a brief history lesson completed, it's time to discuss what's happening right now in the United States of America.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy