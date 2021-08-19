Texas Democrats Want Your Child To Get The Covid Vaccine

Photo by the CDC on Unsplash

According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, "there are 113 known cases of the alpha variant and seven of the delta variant (in the county). Two other variants, epsilon, and gamma have nine and 15 known cases, respectively." As new variants emerge, physicians believe the United States' prospects of containing the Covid-19 pandemic will be mainly determined by how many young children decide to get vaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccines are now being tested on young infants and newborns as young as 6 months old to ensure that they are safe for other youngsters. And if the trials are successful, children under the age of 12 in Texas may get the Covid-19 vaccination sometime this year.

The Argument For Vaccinating Children.

According to Yahoo News, "Democrats continue to fall in line behind coronavirus czar Dr. Anthony Fauci, embracing his latest calls for masks and vaccines for children as young as 3 years old. By more than 2 to 1, Democrats support requiring schools to mask up and vaccinate students, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey."

According to a statement by the Director of the CDC, "For vaccination to do its job, we must do our critical part. That means vaccinating as many people as possible who are eligible. This official CDC action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the United States and strengthens our nation's efforts to protect even more people from the effects of COVID-19. Getting adolescents vaccinated means their faster return to social activities and can provide parents and caregivers peace of mind knowing their family is protected."

Vaccinating children may save the lives of others. It's a method that has already been utilized to treat Influenza and other seasonal viruses. Every year, Texan children are given either a vaccine or nasal spray, primarily to protect their grandparents and other elderly people who they may encounter frequently. So, one idea is that providing Covid vaccinations to children might help contribute to herd immunity and slow the spread of the virus.

The Argument Against Vaccinating Children.

One reason is that kids are less impacted than adults by Covid-19. Children account for approximately 13% of cases reported in the United States, but only 3% of all reported hospitalizations and 0.21 percent of all covid-19 fatalities. Cough, fever, sore throat, and runny nose are common symptoms in youngsters, although they are less serious.

What's Happening Right Now In Texas.

The Pfizer vaccine can be given to adolescents aged 12 to 15 years old, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. However, it's important to remember that vaccinating children and teenagers requires parental agreement, which can be given orally or in writing, though the parent does not have to be present for the vaccination.

Will you force your child to get vaccinated against Covid-19? Let me know in the comment section below.

