Should Migrant Camps Close? Texas Governor Greg Abbott Says Yes

Photo via Unsplash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pleading with Joe Biden to resolve the illegal immigration issue, threatening to close facilities that house thousands of migrant children.

According to media reports, Abbott wrote to Xavier Becerra, Biden's Health and Human Services Secretary, saying, "The federal government must solve the federal problem caused by the Biden administration's disastrous open-border policies."

Beginning August 31, Abbott plans to revoke shelters' licenses, which are required to stay open if they continue to assist migrant children, potentially displacing roughly 4,500 undocumented migrants. This idea would make it illegal for shelters to care for children, and it would also target the 52 shelters in Texas that presently house young migrants. If Abbott follows forward with the plan, federal health regulators have threatened to sue him.

But many people around the state of Texas want the migrant camps to close due to the horrific conditions that Children often face while inside. For example, a lack of water, cramped conditions, and terrible food. Quoting Global News:

"A 14-year-old Guatemalan girl who was detained at an emergency facility in Houston in April said it was very hot and that she was often thirsty. She said the girls had to drink expired milk when they ran out of water. She saw eight girls faint because of the heat and the lack of water, she said, and staff took them to a nearby hospital."

According to BBC reporting, migrant children have been living in hazardous conditions, where illness is widespread, food is potentially dangerous, and sexual assault has been reported. According to employees, many of the children have grown very depressed, and there have been several incidents of youngsters self-harming.

Abbott's office issued a statement on Tuesday that mirrored accusations made in his executive order that the federal government is seizing state assets:

"The Biden Administration is yet again pressuring Texas to aid its illegal immigration program and force our state to do its job. Commandeering state resources to fulfill the federal government's responsibility is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. Here in Texas, we will follow that law."

Do you think the migrant camps should close? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.