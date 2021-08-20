Don't Want The Covid Vaccine? Here's Why Some Texans Refuse To Get Vaccinated

Photo via Unsplash

As the number of Texans vaccinated against COVID-19 rises, vaccine hesitancy remains widespread. However, the reluctance to get vaccinated is not solely a Republican issue.

In a recent University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll, more Republicans than Democrats indicated hesitation or refusal to obtain the Covid vaccine. And surprisingly, 25% of Democrats did as well. So, we can't blame one political party since vaccine hesitancy exists on both sides of the aisle.

Here's why:

Some Texans Don't Trust The Scientific Establishment.

Since Dr. Fauci's emails got leaked, it has been clear that his thoughts on Covid-19 have shifted so much that it's difficult to find a consistent stance. Also, Fauci was recently caught lying to congress. So as you might expect, many people want him to resign so trust in the scientific establishment can be restored. Quoting an interview with Rep. Buddy Carter on FOX News:

"Dr. Fauci is so obsessed with maintaining his own relevance and downplaying President Trump’s role in combatting this crisis that he’s once again been caught lying. We need someone leading the pandemic response and our investigation into its origins who is more concerned with the truth than their own PR campaign. It’s time for Dr. Fauci to go."

A Percentage Of People Are Unable To Get Vaccinated.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "people with a history of severe allergic reactions to any ingredients of the COVID-19 vaccine should generally be excluded from COVID-19 vaccination in order to avoid possible adverse effects." So, if a Texan previously had a severe allergic reaction to the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, they are justified in their refusal to get the second, according to WHO guidelines.

It's worth noting that there are several different types of Vaccines available right now. So, if a Texan is hesitant (or refuses) to get an mRNA vaccine, they should have the opportunity to pick another option (such as J&J).

As a society, we shouldn't demonize fellow Texans for being hesitant to get vaccinated. After all, that will only alienate them, and some people have legitimate reasons for being concerned. Instead, we should try and show compassion and understanding to their point of view and rationale. Then, by showing them data and statistics, anyone who's hesitant will be able to make a more informed decision about getting vaccinated.

Are you getting the Covid-19 vaccine? Let me know your response in the comment section below.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All information was correct at the time of writing. If you have concerns about getting vaccinated, please talk to your doctor or healthcare provider.

