CDC Warns Of An Imminent Disaster In Texas

Increasing levels of Covid-19 throughout the state of Texas are putting a strain on the healthcare system. And with Flu season just around the corner, health officials at the CDC are concerned that hospitals will become overwhelmed.

Due to various health measures implemented due to Covid-19, many viruses were kept at extremely low levels. But now that the state of Texas is reopening, people from the CDC are concerned that Influenza (and other diseases) will be a massive problem in the coming months.

Here's why:

The Reopening Of Texas Will Inevitably Lead To Virus Outbreaks.

Last month, Greg Abbott banned masks from being mandated in public buildings, such as schools and government offices. Quoting the Executive Order:

"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," said Governor Abbott. "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."

As Covid-19 mitigation measures are eased, levels of human interaction greatly increase. After all, people are no longer prohibited from seeing friends, going to bars, or doing anything else in a social setting. And of course, many viruses (such as Influenza) spread more easily when people are together in close proximity.

Flu Season Combined With A Pandemic Is A Recipe For Disaster.

Since many people haven't been exposed to cold and flu viruses, the overall level of herd immunity is low amongst the general population of Texas (compared to normal times). Therefore, it'll be incredibly easy for viruses to spread once they begin circulating around the lone star state of Texas. Quoting The Guardian:

"We've had a very, very low prevalence of flu for the last few years, particularly virtually nil during lockdown, and we do know that when flu has been circulating in very low numbers, immunity drops in the population, and it comes back to bite us. So flu can be really, really important this winter."

Now Is A Good Time To Get The Flu Vaccine.

According to the CDC, "getting a flu vaccine during 2020-2021 will be more important than ever. Flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but they will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths on the health care system and conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19." If you want to get vaccinated, the texas department of Health & Human Services has a vaccine finder that you can use.

Since levels of Influenza are low right now in Texas, getting the flu vaccine will give your body enough time to generate antibodies, and thus, a level of immunity. So, instead of getting severely sick (and potentially hospitalized), you'll be much more likely to experience a mild level of illness.

Are you concerned about emerging diseases (such as Influenza) that will spread in Texas during the coming months? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

If you have any concerns about getting the flu vaccine, please talk to your doctor.