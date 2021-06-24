Texas Ranks 18th For Pandemic Recovery, According To New Study

Photo via Pexels

As the United States begins to return to normal life, many states are recovering at different rates. Some have mask mandates, and others don't. And of course, many states have had their economies obliterated by never-ending restrictions. In contrast, the economies of some states have remained fairly normal.

A study was recently conducted to explore how different states around the country are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. And out of the 48 states, Texas ranked 18th. Here are a couple of reasons why the lone star state is performing well:

Texas Had An Economic Boom.

According to Dallas News, "In 2020, more than 16,000 people moved to North Texas from California, according to CBRE’s study of post office change of address information. California moves to DFW were up more than 19% last year over 2019 totals. Relocations from New York had an even bigger 2020 gain, rising more than 22% last year with more than 4,500 moves."

It's no secret that the housing market is currently skyrocketing around the state of Texas. Demand for construction is through the roof (pun intended). And in March 2021, the lone star state added 99,000 jobs to the economy. All of these factors combined certainly provide the conditions for a strong economic recovery in Texas.

Consumer Confidence In Texas Is Extremely High.

According to official data published by the Texas Government, consumer confidence took a dip during the first few months of the pandemic. But as of May 2021, it's recovered to approximately 82% of pre-pandemic levels.

It's also worth noting that unemployment levels have plummeted since the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic began. In April 2020, it was 12.9%. But a year later, in April 2021, the data shows that unemployment has halved to 6.7%. Quoting the Governor, Greg Abbott, during an interview on CNBC:

“We have the demand for the workforce where people can get back to work, and the numbers are safe enough in our state for people to get back to work. It is time for America to get back to work."

Do you think Texas is recovering quickly? And how confident do you feel doing normal activities such as going to a restaurant or meeting friends? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comment section below.

