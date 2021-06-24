Should More Californians Move To Texas?

Photo via Unsplash

I'm going to say what every single person in California is thinking: Texas is the best place in the country.

It's the reason why over 687,000 people have moved from the liberal west coast to the lone star state over the last decade. People from Los Angeles, San Fransisco, and many other cities are flocking to Texas in droves. They've realized that California is overhyped and overpriced. So, they want to create a better life for themselves by moving somewhere else. And obviously, Texas is the best choice.

Here's why:

There's No State Income Tax

Texas is beautiful. But the lack of state income tax is certainly a reason why people from California move to the lone star state instead of somewhere else. Personal income taxes are prohibited by the Texas Constitution. Texas collects hefty sales and use taxes rather than receiving income taxes. When combined with local taxes, some jurisdictions' total sales taxes reach 8.25 percent. It's worth noting that Texas has high property tax rates as well.

For context, the state income tax in California is 9.3% for someone making $58,635 to $299,508.

Texan Homes Are Extremely Affordable.

There are numerous affordable housing options throughout the state of Texas. Especially compared to other places around the country, homes in Texas are extremely affordable. For example, the median cost of a home in Dallas is approximately $254k. Meanwhile, the average price of a home in Santa Monica is $1.7 million.

Well, homes were affordable until many people from California came to the state and rose the average price of an Austin home by $100k in less than six months. And since Austin is a much smaller city than Los Angeles (or any other major city in California), competition is extremely high. In fact, there have been stories of homeowners receiving 93 offers due to a lack of supply.

The Schools In Texas Are Some of The Best In The Country

According to Forbes, "the latest national data on high school graduation rates for the 2014-15 school year show Texas as 4th in the nation at 89% with California coming in at 31stwith an 82% graduation rate. The national average was 83.2%. For low-income students, Texas was first in the nation, with an 85.6% graduation rate compared to California's 15th place with a 78% graduation rate for low-income students. The national average was 76.1%."

So, if people from California move to Texas with their families, they take comfort in knowing that their children will receive a good education.

But what do you think? Should more people from California move to Texas? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.