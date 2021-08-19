Alert: Hurricane Season Has Arrived In Texas! Here's What You Need To Know

Photo via Unsplash

We're now in the 2021 Hurricane season. Fred recently made landfall in the Florida panhandle. Grace is currently destroying the Yucatán peninsula of Mexico. And since the Texas coastline often gets battered by hurricanes, it's certainly a good idea for everyone to prepare for any upcoming storms.

Here are several tips from the CDC to help you prepare for a potential emergency caused by a hurricane:

Make a plan: Choose a meeting point if you get separated from your loved ones. And also, try to have several ways of getting in contact with each other. e.g. Walkie talkies if the cellphone signal goes down.

Prepare to evacuate: Pay attention to local information regarding revised evacuation and shelter arrangements, including pet-friendly shelters.

Get emergency supplies: Grab essentials for your house and car. Prepare your emergency food, water, and medication supplies with more time than normal. It's also worth getting a flashlight, spare change of clothes, and anything else that might be useful in the event of an evacuation.

Forecasters expect another busy season, with up to 21 named storms possible. The first, Tropical Storm Ana, developed northeast of Bermuda before weakening to a tropical depression and dissipated in the Atlantic. It's also worth noting that Researchers expect an above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2021, citing El Nio as a key reason. Tropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are close to long-term norms, whereas subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are significantly higher.

If the Atlantic Ocean continues to be extremely warm during the six-month hurricane season, tropical storms will be able to use it as fuel to amplify their severity. For example, Harvey, a minor storm that broke apart as it crossed Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf, rebuilt and expanded into a Category 4 monster hurriciane that flooded Texas, resulting in the deaths of at least 68 people and causing $125 billion in damage.

Since the horrific events of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, many residents have been on edge about another destructive hurricane wreaking havoc over southern Texas. Quoting the Washington Post:

"According to a mental-health survey conducted four months after the hurricane, 18 percent of respondents reported frequent feelings of nervousness, hopelessness, restlessness, worthlessness, and depression. That increased to 48 percent among individuals with serious home damage, researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston found."

Are you ready for the hurricane season in Texas? Let me know your response in the comments.

