Are Texans Too Fat? Data Suggests They Should Lose Weight

Photo via Unsplash

I’m going to tell you several facts that made me feel sick to my stomach.

Obesity costs the United States $147 billion each year. Two-thirds of American adults are either overweight or obese. And during a global health crisis, some fast-food companies are making more money than ever before.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic. Yet, there are hardly any TV advertisements or White House press briefings discussing the importance of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. But then again, pharmaceutical companies can’t profit from that. So, I’m not surprised.

Poor Choices = Poor Health Outcomes.

We live in a world where we’ll spend thousands of dollars to eliminate the symptoms of various health problems. Yet, we rarely do anything to fix the underlying causes.

We’ll happily take medication to eliminate pain in our spine. Yet, we won’t even consider trying to fix our terrible posture. Similarly, we love to blame capitalism and organizations for being unhealthy. However, we don’t research ways to reduce the cost of a nutritious grocery bill. As a society, we want cheap and simple solutions. Yet, our desire for simplicity is creating increasingly more expensive and complex problems.

According to the BBC, “nearly half of all cancers are caused by avoidable life choices. Smoking, of course, is a major culprit, but so is diet and weight. Similar findings have been reached for other big killers from heart disease to diabetes.” Poor choices by individuals cost societies billions of dollars each year. And unless something drastically changes, the problem will continue to get worse.

So, We Need To Ignore The Political Stigma.

These days, it’s politically incorrect to say that obesity is unhealthy. After all, many people are scared of offending others or hurting their feelings. They’ll often say, “trust the science.” However, that phrase only applies when the current scientific narrative fits their worldview.

But here’s the thing: science doesn’t care about your feelings. Nor does it care about the current political climate. Whether you like it or not, obesity can cause many horrific health problems. So, we shouldn’t encourage it. Quoting an articlepublished by the CDC:

“Obesity is serious because it is associated with poorer mental health outcomes and reduced quality of life. Obesity is also associated with the leading causes of death in the United States and worldwide, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer.”

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not saying to shame people for their weight. That’s counter-productive. Instead, we should provide support to anyone who wants to adopt better habits, so they can live a much healthier and longer life. Because if that’s not looking out for their best interests, I don’t know what is.

Personal Responsibility is Underrated.

Sure, it’s easy to blame other people. It’s tempting to play the victim card and claim that all of your problems are due to “the system” or something else that you cannot control. But in the long run, what good will that serve? Not much. All of that time spent complaining about how “life is unfair” could’ve been used to make a little bit of progress towards a healthier lifestyle.

So, take responsibility for your actions and choices. And while I’m empathetic to the fact that change is often difficult, frustrating, and painful, it’s absolutely necessary for a better future. Quoting an article published by HealthLine:

“A healthy lifestyle can help you feel better. Even better, you don’t have to overhaul your entire life overnight. It’s pretty easy to make a couple of small changes that can steer you in the direction of improved well-being. And once you make one change, that success can motivate you to continue to make more positive shifts.”

Go for a walk. Eat more nutritious food. Limit the consumption of sugary drinks. Understand the impact that a sedentary lifestyle can have on the human body. Individually, those things might seem small. But together, they can have a significant impact on your ability to live a better life.

The end result? A much healthier and longer life where you can spend more time with your loved ones. Also, you’ll have a higher probability of being able to watch your children (or grandchildren) grow up, fall in love, and get married.

All you need to do is identify several healthy habits that are realistic to implement into your daily routine. Then, put one foot in front of the other so you can make a little bit of progress each day. So, what are you waiting for?

Start now.