Denver Hosts Regular Webinars Foster Care 101 on August 25

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - The City of Denver and the County of Denver is hosting the Foster Care 101 webinar, with the closest schedule being Wednesday, August 25, 2021, starting from 06:00 p.m. to 08:00 p.m.

The Foster Care 101 webinar is a webinar that people in the City of Denver and the County of Denver can join for free. In addition, this webinar is a webinar held regularly by the City of Denver and the County of Denver government.

This webinar is for couples as well as those who want to learn about whether adopting a foster child is the right thing to do. In the webinar session, there will be a short presentation related to the topics raised by the committee, and there will be a question and answer session for participants who want to ask questions. In addition, fellow participants can have discussions together.

Some of the topics raised included several themes, such as the needs of children in orphanages, the important role of foster parents in reuniting with their families, detailed certification requirements for the process of fostering foster children, support needed by prospective foster parents from Denver Human Services.

Before participating in the webinar, prospective foster parents and individuals who are willing to participate in this webinar can register via the RSVP on Eventbrite. Each session will be limited to 10-20 individuals and couples. The reservation page can be accessed through the following page https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-foster-care-101-webinar-registration-87827677949.

In addition to August 25, there will be several scheduled Foster Care 101 webinars prepared by Denver Human Services:

September 8 from 06:00 p.m. to 08.00 p.m.

September 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

September 22 from 06:00 p.m. to 08:00 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.