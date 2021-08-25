Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Denver City and Denver County government released the latest information regarding the COVID-19 status update in Denver on August 20, 2021.

Regarding the new semester that has started, starting from August 18, 2021, the Denver City and Denver County government also requires children aged 2 years and over to use face coverings that cover their nose and mouth while in school or childcare facilities inside outdoors.

In addition, this applies not only to students but also to teachers, staff, school visitors, both in public and private schools, regardless of the vaccination status of each individual. These new regulations will be indefinite, subject to developments regarding the COVID-19 virus in Denver City and Denver County.

In addition, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, known as DDPHE, also plans to administer vaccines to people who have not been vaccinated, who are currently waiting for guidance and instructions from the CDC and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

The City of Denver government and the Count of Denver also released information regarding the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus in the Denver community. As of August 20, there have been around 216 people infected with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Even though people who have been vaccinated have a small chance of being infected with the Delta variant, people are also constantly encouraged always to be careful and continue to apply health protocols. In addition, the public is also advised to immediately carry out a COVID-19 test when they feel symptoms or come into contact with patients infected with COVID-19.

