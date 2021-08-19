Bring Old Bikes to Bike Recycling Program

Robert Bye/Unsplash

ARVADA CITY, CO - The City of Arvada has scheduled a Bicycle Recycle Program for Saturday, September 11, 2021.

This program urges the public to bring their old bicycles that are no longer in use, even though they are heavily damaged, to be repaired, and later, these bicycles will be given to people who need bikes but cannot afford them.

The Bike Recycle Program results from a collaboration between the City of Arvada and the Golden/Arvada Lake Arbor Optimists, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. This program will be conducted at the Streets Maintenance Facility.

Golden Optimists is a non-profit organization engaged in repairing old bicycles that are no longer used for repair, which will later be given as transportation for those in need.

This program has been running for more than 25 years, and more than 7,000 bicycles have been repaired and donated to those in need.

In the program, which is the City of Arvada Cooperation, Golden Optimists will distribute the bicycles to working people, elementary schools, Christmas programs, and so on.

The City of Arvada is a city located in the Jefferson and Adams Counties in Colorado. In 2019, 118,746 people were living in the City of Arvada. There are various kinds of recreational activities that tourists can participate in, including a wide variety of activities.

Some places that can be used as a place of recreation when visiting the City of Arvada include Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Cussler Museum, Olde Town Arvada history district, Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge, and so on.

Further information regarding the Bike Recycle Program can be accessed through the official City of Arvada government website below https://arvada.org/explore/sports-recreation/bicycle-recycle-program.

