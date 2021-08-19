Arvada Days Festival Will be Held on August 21

Aranxa Esteve/Unsplash

ARVADA CITY, CO - The City of Arvada will have Arvada Days scheduled for Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arvada Days is an annual festival held for families and communities Arvada.

The Arvada Days Festival will be held at Clear Creek Valley Park, and there will be a variety of activities and games to do together. In addition, there will be live music, vendors, and other exciting activities that will be held on Arvada Days. Then, proceeds from the sale of the beer garden will be donated to Ralston House.

In addition, there will be a Kids Fishing Derby which will be hosted by the Arvada-Jefferson Kiwanis Club, which will consist of three groups based on age.

For groups with an age range of 5-8 years, the competition will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., groups aged 9-12 the competition will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., and groups aged 13-15 the competition will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. Kids Fishing Derby participants can register online via the following link https://arvadafestivals.regfox.com/2021-arvada-days-kids-fishing-derby.

On Arvada Days, there will also be a .5K Endurance Challenge Race/Walk hosted by Ralston House, which will be held from 10 a.m. up to 12 p.m.

During Arvada Days, the Arvada Festival Commission will continue to monitor and implement health protocols to maintain the health of one another by making event guidelines and COVID-19 that the community must obey.

Arvada Days will be sponsored by annual sponsors such as Exclusive Home Realty, Dream Dinners, The Early College of Arvada, Arvada Rent-Alls, Alpha Graphics, Fairway, and Ashley Hickmon.

