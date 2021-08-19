Jefferson County's Efforts to Revise the OWTS Rules

Hush Naidoo Jade Photography/Unsplash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO - The Jefferson County Government and the Jefferson County Board of Health are currently working on policy reforms and seeking a resolution regarding the onsite wastewater treatment system's regulation, known as OWTS.

One of the efforts made is to accept input or suggestions from the public regarding the proposed policy that Jefferson County Public Health has released.

The government implements this effort by providing a particular page containing information, revisions, or other matters related to OWTS that the public can access and explore through the following page at www.jeffco.us/4317.

For now, the only available draft is draft 1, with draft 2 being in the process of being produced, the final results of which will be disseminated thoroughly to residents in Jefferson County. In addition, there will be drafts 3, 4, 5, each of which has its own schedule. Draft 5 will be the final draft related to regulations used by the Jefferson County Board of Health.

Those wishing to comment may do so and are given time by the Jefferson County government until September 30, 2021.

The Jefferson County government does this to contribute directly and ensure that the updated regulations can provide better benefits and maintain the quality of water in the community.

In addition to asking for public input on the policies that have been made, Jefferson County has also prohibited the installation of wastewater treatment systems on properties located in the Indian Hills. In addition, Jefferson County has also set standards regarding installing wastewater treatment systems in locations other than prohibited zones.

This is done to minimize nitrate pollution from the construction of new properties that can affect groundwater quality in the Parmalee Gulch watershed.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.