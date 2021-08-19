Boulder City, NV

Free COVID-19 Vaccines from Boulder City Through September 19

BOULDER CITY, CO - Free distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine from Boulder City will continue until September 19 every Sunday. The free vaccine will be open from noon until 5.p.m.

The City of Boulder, together with the mobile vaccination clinics program, will continue to distribute free vaccines located at The Boulder Public Library. Currently, the mobile COVID-19 vaccinations clinics have four free clinic locations spread across the state.

In this vaccine program, the public is advised to book a vaccine schedule to make the time used for vaccines more efficient. However, the vaccine clinics program also provides a limited number of vaccine registrations in place. In addition, the public is advised to continue to pre-register the vaccine with the required data, namely name, address, date of birth, and personal contact information, to make a vaccine spot reservation.

There are two types of vaccines provided: Johnson and Johnson with one dose of vaccine and Pfizer with two doses of vaccine. Individuals who receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine only need to take one dose of the vaccine and wait up to two weeks after it is completed to confirm that they have been vaccinated. However, for individuals receiving the Pfizer vaccine, two injections of the vaccine are required, with a gap of at least three weeks between each injection.

People who will participate in this vaccine program are advised to keep the body in a well-hydrated condition before and after the vaccine. In addition, the public is asked to eat first before carrying out the vaccine program.

Further information about this free vaccine program can be accessed through the official website of the Boulder City government at the following page https://bouldercolorado.gov/news/city-boulder-extends-free-covid-19-vaccine-clinics-boulder-public- libraries.

