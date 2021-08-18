Naturalist's Event: Bugs and Blooms Captured in Naturalist's Notebook

Luca Caruso/Unsplash

FORT COLLINS CITY, CO - Fort Collins is holding the "Bugs and Blooms Captured in Naturalist's Notebook" event organized by Naturalist, held on August 19, 2021.

This event is an event where participants can paint, draw, or write together with other participants. This event aims to increase creativity through nature and build deeper connections between participants and the natural surroundings.

The event will be located at Primrose Studio, from 9:00 a.m. up to 12 p.m. Beginners and veterans around Fort Collins can attend this event. Then, this event is intended for those who are over 9 years old, and an adult must accompany children under the age of 16.

During the event, participants will make observations independently and are encouraged to bring their own painting equipment or borrow painting equipment provided by the Naturalist. Participants will be directed to capture living things such as insects, plants, etc.

For the community and volunteers who have been vaccinated, the use of masks is optional. However, for people who have not been vaccinated or have just had the vaccine, it is recommended to continue to wear a mask when indoors and keep a distance of 6 feet and continue to comply with existing health protocols.

People who want to participate in this event are required to make an online reservation with a minimum number of participants and a maximum of 16 people.

Participants who have symptoms indicated by the COVID-19 virus, such as cough, difficulty breathing, fever, joint pain, dry throat, etc., are prohibited from participating in this program.

For further information regarding how to register online, please access the following page https://engage.fcgov.com/ActivityRegistration/e71bfe3d-c6b4-4a7c-831f-c6fdd180340c.

