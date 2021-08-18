Guidelines During Algae Bloom

Bash Fish/Unsplash

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - During the summer, many areas around Denver around natural water areas such as ponds, lakes, reservoirs, rivers, etc., have significant algae development.

One of these is blue-green algae, known as BGA, which can grow around aquatic environments that can overgrow. Under certain conditions, it will have a dangerous impact on the ecosystem around the water surface.

Blue-green algae are not essentially algae but Cyanobacteria, also known as Cyanophyta, which can grow and develop very quickly, especially in warm water environments and temperatures, shallow and stagnant waters, and increased nitrogen and other molecules in warm water. Can stimulate the accelerated growth of blue-green algae.

The weather around Larimer County in the summer is one of the triggers for the rapid growth of blue-green algae. Therefore, Utilities staff regularly monitors the development of blue-green algae around the natural water sources around Larimer.

There are several indications that blue-green algae grow rapidly:

The amount of garbage on the water's surface

The appearance of foam on the surface of the water

The number of algae growing on the surface of the water

The number of dead fish around natural water sources

Blue-green algae are harmful to humans and pets. Therefore, people are always advised to avoid or stay away from areas full of blue-green algae.

You can do several things: limiting your range of motion and following rules not to swim while in water overgrown with blue-green algae, not allowing pets to swim in water filled with blue-green algae. , always wash your hands if you don't accidentally touch the water with blue-green algae, don't drink water that comes from a place where blue-green algae are infested, and so on.

For more information, please visit the following page https://www.fcgov.com/utilities/algal-blooms.

