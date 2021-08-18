Nature in the City Open Application for Implementation Grants

Scott Caroll/Unsplash

FORT COLLINS CITY, CO - The city government of Fort Collins opens applications for grant distribution to high-quality natural spaces projects on September 1, 2021.

The project held by Nature in the City with the theme "Make it Happen: Implementation Grants Available" will provide an opportunity to get grant funds for creators, who have natural project spaces on a small, medium, or large scale.

There are two types of projects that will have the opportunity to receive grants from the Fort Collins government, namely the Dream it Up: Planning grants and Make it Happen: Implementation grants.

Regarding the project Dream it Up: Planning grants, it is a planning grant that can be used to overcome the challenges faced by a group of people when they want to implement the planning project in natural spaces they have designed. This project hopes that a professional landscape plan will be formed, which will later be assessed by the community and receive grant funds.

Regarding the Make it Happen: Implementation grants project, the group that won the grant can implement the grant by creating a small project in an open space around Fort Collins for wild animals in the surrounding environment to create more habitat suitable for the animals.

Regarding the timeline of the Nature in the City granting opportunities, it opens with the application of projects that can be inputted from September 1 to October 20, 2021. The announcement of grantees will be made in December 2021. Then, grants will be awarded when the grantee group completes the paperwork in February or March 2022.

For grants that are obtained are $5000 - $30,000 and can be more. For more detailed information, it can be accessed through the following page https://www.fcgov.com/natureinthecity/apply.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.