The Fort Collins Creator Hub for Food Bank Larimer County

FORT COLLINS CITY, CO - The Fort Collins Creator Hub, known as the FoCo Creator Hub, will make more than 500 handmade bread broads for sale as a fundraiser on August 28.

It first started when the Bread 'N' Boards fundraiser run by Sears Trostel Lumber & Millwork announced it was unable to raise funds for the Food Bank of Larimer County due to several business demands. Bread 'N' Boards fundraiser also makes breadboards for the Food Bank.

Therefore, the Fort Collins Creator Hub became the next volunteer by raising funds by making breadboards which would later be sold at the Bountiful Boards event at Fort Collins. The handmade beard broads will range in price from $35 to $50 depending on the size of the breadboards.

The Fort Collins Creator Hub is a non-profit volunteer-based community that has been around since 2015. This community consists of various people with different backgrounds, such as local craftsmen, engineers, and so on. In the Fort Collins Creator Hub, the members connect with each other by creating something they all love.

This community was originally formed from the background of people who have the idea to build a craft project but do not have enough money to buy the goods needed because it requires special equipment.

With the establishment of this community, it is hoped that people who need access to tools to create a craft product can learn and express their ideas in this community, which also consists of many people.

More detailed information regarding the Fort Collins Creator Hub can be accessed via the following page https://www.fortcollinscreatorhub.org/.

