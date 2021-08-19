Virtual Fair Housing Regulations Event held by Fort Collins City

Teemu Paananen/Unsplash

FORT COLLINS CITY, CO - The City of Fort Collins people will get the information they need as landlords or tenants in the virtual Fairs Housing Education Event, which the government of Fort Collins will hold on Tuesday, August 31.

Landlords and tenants will be provided with information to learn about various things such as housing rights, housing responsibilities, livable environment, and so on.

In this virtual event that will be scheduled via Zoom, the government of Fort Collins will feature speakers from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development known as HU and representatives of the Neighborhood Services Department on City Services. This event will be held from 10.a.m. until the afternoon.

People who want to participate in this virtual event must make a reservation until August 27 via the following link fcgov.com/HousingRSVP. In addition, in the virtual event, Spanish interpretation services will be provided.

Fort Collins is a town located in the foothills of the famous Rocky Mountains and alongside the Cache la Poudre River banks. Fort Collins was used as a military fort or could be interpreted as Camp Collins in 1864. Fort Collins officially became a town in 1873.

Fort Collins is a place where one can explore beautiful outdoor recreation areas, cultural activities, and so on. In addition, Fort Collins is also known as one of the best beer-producing places in Colorado.

There are 20 craft breweries in Fort Collins, such as New Belgium Brewing Co., Odell Brewing Company, Equinox Brewing, Prost Brewing Co. & Biergarten, and others.

For complete information regarding the Fair Housing Regulations event, please visit the following page https://www.fcgov.com/news/?id=8076.

