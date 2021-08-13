Larimer County Opens Nomination for the Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award

Shane Rounce/Unsplash

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - Larimer County is open to nominations for the Brendan Unitt Ranger Community Service Award, which includes nominations for employees in Larimer County from July 20 to August 31 2021.

The Brendan Unitt Ranger Community Service Award is a new nomination by the Larimer County government for the first time in 2021. This award is given to employees in Larimer County who demonstrate their passion for serving the community without prioritizing Larimer County's personal interests.

There's a heartbreaking backdrop to the Ranger Unitt Award. The name of Ranger Brenda Unitt Community Service Award was taken from one of the employees in Larimer County, who continued to serve the community in Larimer County until the end of his life, namely Ranger Brendan Unitt.

Brendan Unitt is an employee at Horsetooth Reservoir, serving as Larimer County Natural Resources Ship Keeper at Horsetooth Reservoir in 2020, providing safety and emergency response assistance to visitors. Horsetooth Reservoir is a reservoir located in southern Larimer County, in the western foothills of Fort Collins, Colorado. The Horsetooth Reservoir is about 6.5 miles long and half a mile wide.

Brendan Unitt is from Windsor, a town/city in Larimer County, Colorado. At that time, on August 20, 2020, Brendan Unitt died after performing a rescue action on one of the swimmers swimming around the Horsetooth Reservoir during a severe storm there.

The awarding of the Ranger Unit Award is an honor given by the Larimer Regency government and the community for the lifelong service that Branden Unitt has given to Larimer Regency through the awarding of the Ranger Unit Award.

Later, this award nomination will be announced on September 30, 2021, and the event will be held in October 2021. Complete information can be accessed through https://www.larimer.org/ranger-brendan-unitt-community-service-award page.

