Recovery Plan for COVID-19 Prevention Has Been Created, Feedback Needed

John Schnobrich/Unsplash

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - The draft recovery plan guide that the Larimer Recovery Collaborative completed required feedback from the community.

The Larimer Recovery Collaboration has completed a draft recovery plan that will guide long-term recovery in Larimer County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Larimer Recovery Collaborative has collaborated with several parties such as the Larimer District government, non-profit organizations, community organizations, and their members.

The recovery plan is designed to prepare the Larimer Regency government to deal with the pandemic situation more quickly and responsively and have programs for things that need to be done in the future. The implementation of the recovery plan is expected to bring the activities around Larimer District to a speedy recovery.

This recovery plan requires feedback from the community on what needs to be improved, critiqued, which will later be adapted to the needs of the community in Larimer County.

Besides, providing feedback is intended so that the allocation of existing funds and resources can be targeted to the community according to their needs. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic requires continuous data updates so that Larimer Recovery Collaborative can adapt recovery plans based on community needs.

Because planning data has been carried out since August 2020, providing feedback will allow changes to plans to deal with the pandemic, both in terms of strategy and priorities.

Feedback also benefits from making predictions about what will happen in the future, based on the results of analysis of the feedback data, which is continuously updated.

For Larimer County residents who have questions, please contact Shayle Sabo, as Pandemic Recovery Manager, by email at sabosn@co.larimer.co.us.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.