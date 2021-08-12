Fort Collins Open Natural Areas Resident Survey to All Residents

Celpax/Unsplash

FORT COLLINS COUNTY, CO - The Fort Collins County Government opened a Natural Area Population survey around Fort Collins before August 16.

The Fort Collins government conducted this survey to analyze data related to what people think of the natural area around Fort Collins, administered by the Fort Collins City Department of Natural Areas.

Then, from this survey, the government of Fort Collins hopes to get input on what needs to be improved related to new ideas, which can be used to make the natural area facilities in Fort Collins more comfortable for the community.

This survey is open to the public. In addition, survey takers were asked to enter an email and postal code to indicate that someone had taken the survey once.

Fort Collins is home to over 100 parks and nature areas and has extensive cycle paths, a paradise on earth for nature lovers. In addition, Fort Collins is home to 50 types of natural areas and 1000-mile trails, covering 36,000 hectares of land.

Every corner of Fort Collins has a nature area or park that can be visited by both locals and other states alike. The natural area around Fort Collins includes areas around the highlands, farms, farmland, rivers, etc.

The natural areas and parks around Fort Collin are mostly open from 5:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. This excludes the Bobcat Ridge Natural Area, Gateway Nature Area, and Soapstone Prairie Natural Area which are only open from dawn to dusk.

For more details on the natural areas in Fort Collins, you can visit https://www.fcgov.com/naturalareas/.

