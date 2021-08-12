Regular Meeting of Larimer Connects Will be Held on Friday 13th

Chris Montgomery/Unsplash

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - The Larimer Regency Government will hold a regular meeting on every 2nd Friday of every month on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Larimer holds this regular meeting Connects as a forum for discussion from the government and the residents regarding the exchange of opinions on topics centered on environmental development, problem-solving, or finding joint solutions regarding difficult situations or conditions being faced in the Larimer County, and so on.

This meeting will be held every 2nd Friday starting at 09.30 a.m. until 11.00 a.m. in each month. There are several rules for the community that must be obeyed during discussion activities:

Each participant must focus on the problem, not on a specific person;

Each participant must respect and appreciate each other;

Each participant is prohibited from uttering hateful sentences that can harm others;

Each participant is not allowed to do any promotion and spam that is not related to the topic of conversation;

Each participant is required to maintain their own privacy.

Larimer Connects a community dedicated to building and building relationships between individuals and communities. In addition, Larimer County is primarily involved in education that allows participants to have further access to social connectivity, preparedness, and awareness of hazards, such as natural disasters.

Larimer Connects moves from the thoughts and opinions expressed by the community so that the results of what they do come back and have a good impact on the community.

People who want to know more about the virtual connection carried out by Larimer Connects can access more information through the https://www.larimer.org/larimer-connects-community-peer-exchange page.

