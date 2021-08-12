Police Sergeant Job Opportunities in Windsor

King's Church International/Unsplash

WINDSOR COUNTY, CO - Windsor County opens up new full-time job opportunities for aspiring Police Sergeants, announced on the official Windsor government website.

In general, the Sergeant's job is as a commando who leads the police force and can still ensure peace and public order in Windsor County under state and city laws.

There are several mandatory qualifications that a candidate for a Windsor County Police Sergeant must meet:

Will be on probation and have eight years of experience working as a police officer in the area around Colorado. Total work experience may be combined, provided the combined work experience is around Colorado or Windsor County;

Has fulfilled a minimum of 60-semester units at an accredited college or university.

In addition to the mandatory qualifications, Windsor County also has several desirable qualifications in the candidate for Police Sergeant who will maintain security and order in Windsor County:

Having experience as a police officer, namely being a supervisor or officer on duty directly to field training;

Have attended formal training for law enforcement supervisors;

Experienced in being a law enforcer following law enforcement standards and best practices.

Candidates for Police Sergeants must also have the following licenses or certificates:

Have a driving license from Colorado or have the ability to obtain a Colorado driver's license at a later date after taking office;

Must be certified by Colorado POST upon appointment as a Police Sergeant;

Have CPR/1st Aid certification within three months of working.

For work schedules, Sergeant positions are required to have work shifts starting in the morning or evening and working days, either evenings or weekends, according to a predetermined schedule.

Regarding the Recruitment Plan, Windsor County has five stages of the Sergeant Step Plan: ($85,450), two ($89,723), three ($94,209), four ($98,919), and five ($103,865). For more detailed information, please visit the official Windsor County Job Opportunity website at https://www.governmentjobs.com/

